CBC Windsor June 21 COVID-19 update: 1,297 cases now detected in Windsor-Essex County

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, which brings the total number of cases detected to 1,297 in the region.

A man in his 70s died from the virus in hospital on Friday. The total number of deaths caused by the virus in the region is now 68.

The health unit is also reporting outbreaks at three agricultural workplaces in Kingsville and five in Leamington.

One staff member has also tested positive at the Village of Aspen Lake facility in Tecumseh.

Adding to a previous recommendation that people wear cloth masks in public, the health unit announced a mandatory mask policy for every commercial establishment in the region beginning next week.

More details on that policy will be given on Monday, according to the WECHU.

Windsor-Essex remains in Stage 1 of Ontario's reopening framework, while many other surrounding areas have entered Stage 2. Premier Doug Ford is expected to offer more information about the reopening of businesses in the region when he gives his update on Monday.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health added four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its case count on Saturday night for a total of 285 cases.

In the region, 25 people have died from the virus while 243 people have recovered from it.

Two facilities in the community are battling outbreaks, including Bluewater Health Hospital where four staff members have tested positive.

Afton Park Place, a long-term care home in Sarnia, also saw one staff member test positive.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

In Chatham-Kent there are nine people currently in self isolation with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One person has died from the virus in the region and 147 have recovered from it.

The outbreak at Greenhill Produce is now over.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

The region has already been in Stage 2 of reopeing for a week. The medical officer of health there decided to maintain closures of public pools and splash pads, even though the province is allowing them to open.