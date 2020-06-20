CBC Windsor June 20 COVID-19 update: One death and 27 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported one new coronavirus death on Saturday and an additional 27 confirmed cases in the region, 19 of which are in the agri-farm industry.

The man who died was in his 70s.

"The entire team at the WECHU share our condolences with the gentleman's family and friends," a release from the health unit read.

The total number of deaths in Windsor-Essex County is 68 and 748 cases have been resolved. One person is currently hospitalized due to the virus and 448 are in self isolation.

There are currently outbreaks at three agricultural workplaces in Kingsville and five in Leamington. There are also two current outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region.

Mandatory masks at commercial establishments starting next week

The health unit also announced a mandatory mask policy for every commercial establishment in the region which will begin next week, adding to a previous recommendation it made that people wear cloth masks in public spaces, especially where physical distancing may be difficult.

More details on that policy will be given on Monday, according to WECHU.

Windsor-Essex has the fourth highest rate of the disease in the province and currently has a higher rate than the provincial average.

No stage 2 for Windsor-Essex County yet

Windsor-Essex was one region of only a few across the province not allowed to move into stage 2 of the reopening. The province said numbers need to be lower in the region to do so. The main source of new COVID-19 cases in the region has been among migrant farm workers.

The region will know more about the reopening on Monday when Premier Doug Ford gives his next update on the situation.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their region as of Friday evening.

There have been 25 deaths overall and 241 people have recovered.

Bluewater Health has four staff members testing positive for the disease and Afton Park Place long-term care home in Sarnia also has one staff member testing positive.

The region entered a new phase of reopening Friday after being cleared on Monday by the province.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 157 total cases of COVID-19 for the region.

An outbreak at Greenhill Produce is now over.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19. The outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 147 people have recovered.

The region has already been at Stage 2 for a week. The medical officer of health there decided to maintain closures of public pools and splash pads, even though the province is allowing them to open.