CBC Windsor June 17 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Wednesday, with six of those cases in agri-food workers.

Two cases were contracted in the community and the other six cases are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex is one of only a few regions across Ontario that will not be allowed to move into Stage 2 of reopening this Friday, because the province says the case numbers need to be lower. Over the last few weeks, the main source of new COVID-19 cases in the region has been in migrant farm workers.

On Tuesday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said the city is expanding its COVID-19 Isolation and Recovery Centre to now accommodate migrant workers who have tested positive for the disease.

The centre was initially designed to help people experiencing homelessness self-isolate if they contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, city council voted to expand this model, with all costs covered by the farms.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told CBC News that this initiative is an effort to slow the spread of the virus and lower numbers so that the city can move to Stage 2 of reopening.

"There is no doubt that I am hearing from a lot of business people, a lot of members in the community saying 'we want to move to Stage 2. Why are we being held back?'" he said.

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Two long-term care homes — Country Village Homes in Woodslee and Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh — are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One staff member has tested positive at each facility.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has gone back to its usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus of Windsor Regional, next to the Emergency Department, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, an increase of two cases from Tuesday. Overall, 25 people have died.

Another 238 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents testing positive for the disease and 28 staff members.

To date, 10 people residing at Vision Nursing Home have died due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 152 total cases of COVID-19, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce. It's an increase of one new case from Tuesday.

There were 103 workers at the facility who had tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 146 people have recovered.