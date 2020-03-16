CBC Windsor June 16 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

Windsor-Essex is one of only three regions across Ontario that will not be allowed to move into Stage 2 of reopening this Friday.

The province has decided our COVID-19 case numbers need to be lower.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford asked Windsor-Essex to be patient.

"We're making steady progress, and if we keep working together, I'm hopeful that all communities in Ontario will be able to enter Stage 2 very, very soon," he said.

Over the last few weeks, the main driver of new COVID-19 cases have been in migrant farm workers in our area.

The Windsor Essex County health Unit reported seven new COVID-19 cases for our region on Monday, with five of those cases in migrant workers.

Overall, 343 of them have tested positive for the disease and two young men have died.

Mexico won't send any more temporary foreign workers to Canada until it has more clarity on why two died due to COVID-19, the country's ambassador to Canada said Monday.

That means as many as 5,000 temporary foreign workers expected to arrive in Canada in the coming months are being held back, for now.

"It's so we can reassess with the federal authorities, provinces and farmers why this happened and if there is anything to correct," Juan Jose Gomez Camacho said in an interview.

Ford was quick to say people shouldn't blame the workers.

"They came here, they self-isolated for two weeks and they picked it up since they've been here," he said.

"So I don't want any finger pointing at these hard-working migrant workers. They're good people, they mean well, and they're hard workers too."

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement saying while he's disappointed to see Windsor-Essex won't moving into Stage 2.

The mayor said he spoke to the premier and Minister of Agriculture over the weekend, to express his concern about the spread of the virus among the migrant worker population and ask for more testing.

"Current reports regarding testing in the region indicate that we can and must do more to test the full and complete population of migrant workers," the mayor said in a media statement. "During my conversations this weekend, I expressed my desire for stronger intervention from the Province of Ontario to help test and isolate the temporary foreign workers in our region."

Spikes in new cases, several businesses under an outbreak

Over the weekend in Windsor-Essex, 58 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with all but eight of those cases in farm workers in the region.

Two long-term care homes — County Village Homes in Woodslee and Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh — are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One staff member has tested positive at each facility.

Twelve COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday and another 46 cases were reported on Saturday in our region. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

The health Unit reported that nine agricultural workplaces are under a COVID-19 outbreak, however specific names of the businesses were not provided. The health unit previously said that they would only name businesses if there was a risk to public health.

Three of the businesses under outbreak are located in Kingsville and the other six are in Leamington.

An outbreak is marked when two or more employees test positive for COVID-19 "within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace."

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has gone back to usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus next to the Emergency Department is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 276 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, an increase of two cases since Friday. Overall, 25 people have died.

Another 235 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents in total testing positive for the disease and 28 staff members.

Ten residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 151 total cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are 103 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 146 people have recovered.