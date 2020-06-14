CBC Windsor June 14 COVID-19 update: Final patients leave St. Clair field hospital

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County, nine of them are involved in the agri-farm industry and one case is from the healthcare sector.

It is also reporting outbreaks at three different agricultural workplaces in Kingsville and six in Leamington.

An assessment centre was opened in Leamington on Tuesday to conduct mass-testing on migrant workers remained opened on the weekend. It was built in the town's recreation centre after two workers died from novel coronavirus and dozens tested positive for the virus.

However, initial numbers at the centre, which could test up to 600 people a day, were low. Erie Shores Healthcare is encouraging workers to come get tested.

‘It’s a safe, welcoming environment for people to get tested.’ - Kristin Kennedy, CNE and VP of Patient Services<br><br>This Sunday - we’re operating transportation from several stops in <a href="https://twitter.com/TweetLeamington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweetLeamington</a> for the Workers to come get tested for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID__19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID__19</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Ak6blLDsp">pic.twitter.com/2Ak6blLDsp</a> —@ESHCare

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has also ordered owners of agricultural farms who employ migrant workers or temporary foreign workers to provide food, water and communication devices to workers that are isolating.

There are no new deaths reported and there is one long-term care home that is considered in an outbreak situation.

Country Home Villages has one staff member testing positive for the virus.

Final patients depart field hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital (WHR) reported today that the final five patients at its field hospital, which was built in the sportsplex at St. Clair College, have been safely returned to the Heron Terrace long-term care home in east Windsor.

WRH said that more than 50 patients were admitted to the facility after they tested positive for COVID-19.

"The departure of these last patients at the facility, which opened for hospital use on April 17, marks a milestone in the local pandemic process," the hospital wrote in a release sent out on Sunday.

Province enters phase 2 of reopening but not in Windsor-Essex

The provincial government relaxed some rules on Friday across the entire province including limited religious gatherings, gatherings of up to 10 people and allowing child care centres to open.

And while many areas in Ontario move into Stage 2 of the province's reopening plan, Windsor-Essex County and Sarnia Lambton remain in Stage 1 of the province's reopening.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical health officer for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said public health officials need to see lower numbers in Windsor-Essex and less community spread of the virus before considering entering Stage 2 of reopening here.

Chatham-Kent, however did get the go ahead to enter Stage 2 and as of Friday, restaurants with patios began serving customers outside and hair and nail salons were accepting clients.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has returned to usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus next to the Emergency Department is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the community for a total of 275.

Twenty-five people have died and 233 have recovered.

Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has been considered to be in an outbreak since April 23. Twenty-six of its residents have tested positive for the virus along with 28 staff members. Ten of its residents have died.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 149 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 103 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only two of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health.

One person has died due to COVID-19 in the region and 144 people have recovered.

There are currently four active cases in Chatham-Kent.