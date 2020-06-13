CBC Windsor June 13 COVID-19 update: 41 of the 46 newly reported cases are among agri-food workers

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The health unit said 41 of those new cases were from the agri-food sector and one was a healthcare worker.

It is also reporting outbreaks at three different agricultural workplaces in Kingsville and six in Leamington.

Windsor-Essex Countuy reports outbreaks at workplaces in Windsor-Essex County. (WECHU)

This week an assessment centre was opened in Leamington to conduct mass-testing on migrant workers in the area after two workers died from novel coronavirus and dozens tested positive for the virus. However initial numbers at the centre, which could test up to 600 people a day, were low.

The health unit also ordered owners of agricultural farms who employ migrant workers or temporary foreign workers to provide food, water and communication devices to workers that are isolating.

The total number of COVID-19 cases detected in Windsor-Essex County rose to 1,179. That is the second highest number of reported cases of the virus since the Health Unit began giving out daily numbers. The highest being 59 positive cases reported on April 15.

No new deaths were reported.

Province enters phase 2 of reopening but not in Windsor-Essex

The provincial government relaxed some rules on Friday across the entire province including limited religious gatherings, gatherings of up to 10 people and allowing child care centres to open.

And while many areas in Ontario move into phase 2 of the province's reopening plan Windsor-Essex County and Sarnia Lambton remain in phase 1 of the province's reopening.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical health officer for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said public health officials need to see lower numbers in Windsor-Essex and less community spread of the virus before considering entering Stage 2 of reopening here.

Chatham-Kent, however did get the go ahead to enter phase 2 and as of Friday, restaurants with patios began serving customers outside and hair and nail salons were accepting clients.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has returned to usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette campus next to the Emergency Department is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

As of Friday evening Lambton Public Health reported 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Overall, 25 people have died and 233 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents in total testing positive for the disease and 28 staff members.

Ten residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 149 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 103 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only two of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 142 people have recovered.

A mobile drive-thru for COVID-19 testing will take place in Wallaceburg from Thursday to Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The clinic is for anyone wishing to be swabbed and will be located in the front parking lot of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's Wallaceburg site at 325 Margaret Avenue.

Those seeking a test are required to bring a valid health card.