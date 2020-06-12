CBC Windsor June 12 COVID-19 update: Region has 4th highest rate in Ontario

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in our region on Friday, with eight of those individuals identified as people in the agri-farm sector.

No new death were reported on Friday.

The health unit has backtracked on an earlier decision that they would report on workplaces that are under a COVID-19 outbreak. Today, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said after reviewing their decision, the health unit will identify the sectors the outbreaks are in but only announce a specific business name if there is a risk to public health.

A list of businesses is expected sometime Friday.

Ahmed said on Monday that as the province reopens, the disclosure of outbreaks would be necessary.

He warned today that as people are now allowed to join groups of ten, up from five, they should still physically distance and take other precautions to protect themselves again the spread of the coronavirus.

Where we are on the curve

Fridays will now be the only day the health unit offers a live video update of COVID-19 in our community. It's also a weekly review of how our region is tracking.

While the curve was said to be flattened in Windsor-Essex, there has been a "surge" in the number of cases in the second and third weeks of May and seen again in the last few days, said Ahmed.

These most recent spikes are linked to the agri-farm industry, said Ahmed.

The shaded area of this graph represents a period of time where those infected with the virus might not experience symptoms yet, meaning positive cases from that time could be higher than what is shown. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Windsor-Essex has the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 in the province and has a higher rate of the disease than the provincial average.

We have had a higher proportion of cases in three areas: health-care workers crossing the border, long-term care and retirements homes and in farm workers.

Ahmed said we have higher numbers of people crossing the border, a higher number of elderly individuals in our communities and a higher number of farm workers which is "driving the number up for our region."

Country Village Homes, a long-term care home in Woodslee, is back under an outbreak after one staff member tested positive for the disease.

Windsor-Essex has the fourth highest rate of COVID-19 in the province and has a higher rate than the provincial average. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases among agricultural workers has climbed this week, and two young migrant workers in our area have died in recent weeks from the disease.

On Wednesday, all 38 of the newly reported COVID-19 cases were in those working in the agricultural sector and on Monday, 34 of the 43 new cases were in farms workers as well.

Monday and Tuesday were the second and third highest days for new cases in our region since the pandemic started.

Erie Shores HealthCare's COVID-19 assessment centre saw 160 farm workers on Tuesday — significantly less than the 500 to 600 tests officials were hoping to conduct each day. The goal is to test as many of the 8,000 migrant workers in the area as possible.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for June 12:

In the region, there is also a high number of cases in the 20 to 29-year-old age range. Ahmed said this is because these individuals are working.

The drive-thru testing which continues Friday saw nearly 4,500 people tested for COVID-19.

Ahmed said some results from LaSalle and Leamington are coming back, but that testing resulted in only four positive results.

Drive-thru testing will be available on Friday in Lakeshore at the Atlas Tube Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the province reopens Friday

Ontario eases some of its COVID-19 emergency restrictions on Friday, with certain changes taking effect everywhere in the province and others happening only in regions approved for Stage 2 of the government's reopening plan.

It marks the most significant loosening of the province's pandemic closure orders since a state of emergency was declared nearly three months ago.

Across Ontario on Friday:

The maximum size of a social gathering increases to 10.

Worship services inside churches, mosques and temples are allowed to resume, with attendance capped at 30 per cent of the building's normal capacity.

Child-care centres can open, with limits on the number of children grouped in one space.

Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton remains in Stage 1, but Chatham-Kent is moving to Stage 2.

Ahmed said public health officials need to see lower numbers in Windsor-Essex and less community spread of the virus before considering entering Stage 2 of reopening here.

(Peter Kovalik/Scott Galley/CBC)

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptomatic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has went back to usual testing hours, after briefly extending them due to an increase in the volume of people looking to be tested.

The assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 25 people have died.

Another 233 people have recovered.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia continues with 26 residents in total testing positive for the disease and 28 staff members.

Ten residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 148 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 103 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only two of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 142 people have recovered.

A mobile drive-thru for COVID-19 testing will take place in Wallaceburg from Thursday to Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The clinic is for anyone wishing to be swabbed and will be located in the front parking lot of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's Wallaceburg site at 325 Margaret Avenue.

Those seeking to receive a test are required to bring a valid health card.