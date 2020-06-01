CBC Windsor June 1 COVID-19 update: 2 more people have died, including a migrant worker

A migrant worker who came to Canada from Mexico to work at a farm in Essex County has become the youngest person to die due to COVID-19 in our area.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported Monday that two more people have died due to COVID-19 — including one temporary foreign worker in his 30s.

The worker had no previous health issues and was self-isolating in a hotel, said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. The health unit previously said some workers who could not isolate in bunkhouses were being transported to local hotels.

The man was diagnosed May 21 and died on Saturday. He is the youngest person to die from the disease in our region since the onset of the pandemic.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care home died at the Windsor Regional Hospital's field hospital set up at St. Clair College.

"Every life lost is a tragic loss to our community. These deaths are not just a number to me," said Ahmed, who offered his sympathies to the families of the man and woman.

Ahmed issued an order to ensure all agricultural businesses across the region ensure their workplaces are safe and provide safe accommodations to anyone who has developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Ahmed said the health unit followed up, after a video that made the rounds on social media about housing conditions, showed what appeared to be poor standards in housing. He said they will continue to investigate and make sure to protect the vulnerable population.

Once one case of COVID-19 is identified, the Ministry of Labour investigates the business, explained Ahmed. Health Unit inspectors also go to bunkhouses, or hotel accommodations, to ensure safety.

"The health unit is also testing all high-risk contacts of the isolated case," said Ahmed.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for June 1:

Local advocates, who had also seen the video of a bunkhouse on social media, say foreign workers deserve better standards.

Chris Ramsaroop, organizer for Justice for Migrant Farm Workers, alleges in some operations there is a lack of personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer, adding some who have tested positive are living with people who have not.

"They're scared, confused, angry, wondering why more steps aren't taken," said Ramsaroop, adding he wants the health unit to do more to protect workers.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, migrant farm workers have complained about crowded housing, the threat of deportation, racism and harassment.

Twenty people in Windsor-Essex have tested positive for the disease since Friday, with the majority of the new cases in temporary foreign workers, said Ahmed.

Of the now 65 people who have died in Windsor-Essex, 48 of those individuals were residents in long-term care homes.

Two long-term care homes remain under an outbreak.

Two long-term care homes in the region are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Of the 970 confirmed cases in our region, 496 cases have been resolved.

On Friday, the health unit reported that Windsor-Essex has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 in the province and is above the provincial average rate.

Ahmed, attributes these higher numbers in our area due to the larger population of elderly people who are more susceptible to the virus.

Ahmed said we continue to see a decline in cases, and the primary source of exposure is close contact.

Random testing could be coming to you

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, random testing began in Windsor-Essex County with a pop up testing centre parked outside of the SilverCity theatre in South Windsor. About 385 people were tested there Friday.

Essex Windsor EMS said paramedics helped administer COVID-19 tests to 1,700 people at the temporary testing centre set up over the weekend.

The Health Unit hopes to test 2,300 to 2,400 across Essex County.

On Monday, Ahmed said the unit would be in Essex County at Essex Arena on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Essex Windsor EMS is helping the health unit carry out random testing in the city and county. (Thilelli Chouikrat/Radio-Canada)

Anyone over the age of 12 will be able to receive testing at these sites, run by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit and Essex Windsor EMS. Ahmed said having a health card is highly recommended, but not required. People must provide contact information so the health unit can follow up if they test positive.

The health unit wants to closely monitor the spread of the virus as restrictions start to lessen across the province.

Testing centres open 7 days a week

The health unit said testing is available at two assessment centres in Windsor-Essex. People that have at least one symptom of the virus, and people who are asymptotic but are at risk of contracting the virus can be tested.

Windsor Regional Hospital has extended hours for the assessment centre at the Ouellette Campus next to the Emergency Department. That site has seen record numbers of people come in for testing with 319 visiting on Wednesday.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The assessment centre at Erie Shores HealthCare is open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported 263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region. Overall, 22 people have died and 201 people have recovered from the disease.

An outbreak at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has worsened with 25 residents in total testing positive for the disease and 24 staff members. Seven residents in total have died at Vision Nursing Home.

The home has sent its remaining nine residents with COVID-19 to the hospital to continue their care.

"People are feeling cautiously optimistic," said Julia Oosterman of Bluewater Health. "The residents who are moving are happy to be outside and seeing the fresh air, and I think it's a bit of an exciting change. Everyone's been very pleasant and the mood is good."

The move is also being done in the interests of protecting about 120 other residents at Vision.

Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia came under outbreak again after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19. A previous outbreak at the facility, also involving one staff member, was reported as being over April 23.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported 145 cases of COVID-19 for that community, with the majority of them linked to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce.

There are now 101 workers at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19. An outbreak was investigated at the end of April, when about 40 cases of the disease were discovered among workers at the greenhouse operation.

Only six of those cases are still active, according to CK Public Health. Another 95 workers have recovered.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 135 people have recovered.