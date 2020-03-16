CBC Windsor July 8 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for our region Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, the health unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 for our area. One person is a farm worker, two people work in Michigan — one of which is a health-care worker — two people acquired the virus in the community and one case is being investigated.

Three seniors' homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive, Devonshire Retirement Residence retirement home in Windsor has had three staff members test positive and Extendicare Tecumseh long-term care home has had one resident test positive for COVID-19.

Five workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and four others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford cleared the last two regions in the province for reopening. Leamington and Kingsville are able to enter Stage 2 as of Tuesday.

The communities have been held back from reopening due to the high rate of COVID-19 there, primarily in farm workers. More than 700 agri-farm workers have tested positive for the disease since the onset of the pandemic. Most of them are migrant farm workers.

Under Stage 2 of reopening:

Shopping malls can reopen.

Restaurants and bars can serve customers seated outdoors.

Barber shops, hair salons, day-spas and tattoo parlors can operate.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools, recreational activities and guided tours can resume.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last week. There have been 286 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 259 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 162 total cases, but only five cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 156 people have recovered.