CBC Windsor July 7 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a COVID-19 update for our area Tuesday morning.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 7 live at 9:30 a.m.:

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford cleared the last two regions in the province for reopening. Leamington and Kingsville are able to enter Stage 2 as of Tuesday.

"Outbreaks in the community have been contained, community transmission is low, and we have the resources for testing and contact tracing," said Ford during a media conference.

"I'm coming down to pay you folks a visit. I'm in desperate need of a haircut. I'm going to be down there, let's pick a barber somewhere in Leamington or Kingsville. I just can't wait to go down and thank the people personally."

The communities have been held back from reopening due to the high rate of COVID-19 there, primarily in farm workers. More than 700 agri-farm workers have tested positive for the disease since the onset of the pandemic. Most of them are migrant farm workers.

Under Stage 2 of reopening:

Shopping malls can reopen.

Restaurants and bars can serve customers seated outdoors.

Barber shops, hair salons, day-spas and tattoo parlors can operate.

Indoor and outdoor swimming pools, recreational activities and guided tours can resume.

On Monday, the health unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Over the weekend, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region with 22 cases in workers in the agri-farm sector, 16 spread from person to person in the community, two in health-care workers, and another four cases were being investigated.

Three seniors' homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive, Devonshire Retirement Residence retirement home in Windsor has had three staff members test positive and Extendicare Tecumseh long-term care home has had one resident test positive for COVID-19.

The health unit announced a manufacturing business in Leamington is under a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said all businesses must enforce safety measures including in-person screening for symptoms of COVID-19, staggering breaks, lunches and start times, ensuring physical distancing at work and offering personal protective equipment where possible.

Four other workplaces — all in the agricultural sector — are also under outbreak. They are located in Kingsville and Leamington.

Superstore employees test positive, says company

Representatives of Loblaw say there have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Windsor Real Canadian Superstore locations. One worker at the Dougall Avenue store and one worker at the Walker Road location have recently tested positive, an official said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

The spokesperson said the company is working with public health to minimize risk by increasing sanitation and ensuring physical distancing of workers.

Both stores have also arranged for additional cleaning and have since reopened. Those who worked closely with the two workers are home self-isolating.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last week. There have been 286 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 259 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 162 total cases, but only five cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 156 people have recovered.