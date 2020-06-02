CBC Windsor July 6 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a COVID-19 update for our region Monday morning.

Over the weekend, 44 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Windsor-Essex. Of the new cases, 22 were in workers in the agri-farm sector, 16 were spread from person to person in the community, two were health-care workers, and another four cases were being investigated.

Three seniors' homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive, Devonshire Retirement Residence retirement home in Windsor has had three staff members test positive and Extendicare Tecumseh long-term care home has had one resident test positive for COVID-19.

Five workplaces in Leamington and Kingsville are also under a COVID-19 outbreak, however the health unit has not named the businesses. One is a manufacturing business and four others are agricultural businesses.

Ontario emergency management team in region

Ontario Premier Doug Ford confirmed Friday that the province's emergency management team has been deployed to Windsor-Essex.

Ford says the province's emergency management team is working with members of the Canadian Red Cross already in the area, as well as Public Health Ontario, to address growing concerns about COVID-19 cases among agri-farm workers in the region.

Ontario's chief coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer explained that the emergency management team is "providing support for the workers from one farm, where there was the notable number of positive COVID-19 findings, as well as those who may have been in contact with those positive workers."

Huyer added that the team is helping coordinate care, accommodations, as well as food for workers at the facility.

A statement emailed to CBC News Friday from a spokesperson for federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said that Canada has taken a number of "substantial and important steps to ensure both Canada and employers could safely welcome temporary foreign workers during the pandemic."

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region since last week. There have been 286 total cases in the region and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 258 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 158 total cases.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 156 people have recovered.