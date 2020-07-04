CBC Windsor July 4 COVID-19 update: Of the 35 new cases in the region, 20 are in agri-farm sector

Outdoor visits are allowed again at a long-term care home in the City of Windsor after a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, tested negative twice in follow-up testing.

"As a result of receiving confirmation that further tests were negative, outdoor visits are once again being allowed at Huron Lodge," a release from the city read.

"Due to thorough protocols put in place that continue throughout this pandemic, an investigation by health officials confirmed that Huron Lodge did not qualify for outbreak status."

There are currently two active outbreak situations at senior facilities in the region. Three staff members have tested positive at the Devonshire Retirement Residence and one resident at Extendicare Tecumseh.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 20 of which were in the agri-farm sector and 12 of the cases were community based.

68 people have died in the region because of COVID-19 and there have been 1,656 confirmed cases of the virus.

There are currently 555 people in self isolation with positive tests and five people are hospitalized, 994 cases of the virus have now been resolved.

There are four agricultural workplaces experiencing an outbreak. Two are in Kingsville and two are in Leamington.

WECHU reports daily on outbreaks at workplaces and long-term care/retirement homes in the region (WECHU)

At Friday's Epidemiological summary, Medical Health Officer for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that the spike in cases in the agri-farm sector is why Windsor-Essex has the third-highest rate of COVID-19 in the province.

Between June 25th and July 1st, Leamington accounted for 83 percent of the cases reported while Windsor accounted for nine percent and Kingsville had eight percent.

According to sources who spoke with CBC news Nature Fresh Farms, a Leamington facility is currently under strict orders to isolate employees and cease work until further notice.

WECHU said it didn't confirm names or locations of workplaces with COVID-19 unless there is a public health risk to the community.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

A total of 286 people in Sarnia-Lambton have tested positive for COVID-19, with 257 of those cases having been deemed resolved.

A total of 25 people have died since COVID-19 reached Sarnia-Lambton.

There are currently no active outbreaks in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

A total of 158 people in Chatham-Kent have tested positive for COVID-19, with 156 of those cases having recovered.

A total of one person has died since COVID-19 touched Chatham-Kent, and one person is currently self-isolating.

There are currently zero active institutional or workplace outbreaks.