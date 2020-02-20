CBC Windsor July 30 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a COVID-19 update for our region Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 30 new cases of the disease in our community, and that another person has died. Two people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 this week — one man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Windsor-Essex last region in Ontario in Stage 2

The high rate of COVID-19 in our region has once again held back Windsor-Essex from moving forward into the next stage of reopening.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced that Toronto and Peel Region will move into Stage 3 of the province's COVID-19 recovery plan this Friday, as the province reported its fewest number of new cases since March 23.

Windsor-Essex, the only other area of the province that is still in Stage 2, will not be permitted to proceed to the next phase at this point.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he spoke with provincial officials Tuesday night to discuss the situation in Windsor-Essex.

"The province does not want to move us into Stage 3 too soon and then have to move us back," said Ahmed.

Challenges that have rose after other regions entered Stage 3, the rise of local cases and the number of people that have now been hospitalized are all factors as to why our area has been held back.

Ahmed said officials will review the numbers in a few days, hoping to see the local rates on par with the provincial average.

In a press statement, the Ontario government said officials would "continue to monitor local trends of key public health indicators in the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit region and move it into Stage 3 when it is safe to do so."

The province said they would continue on-site farm testing, deploy mobile testing units if necessary and adopt "new public health guidance for positive asymptomatic workers for all workplaces" in our region.

Although the high rate is attributed to outbreaks on farms, Ahmed said the spread among close contacts in Windsor is on the rise. He said there are as many as five or six contacts per household that is leading to new cases as well.

Windsor-Essex outbreaks

There are currently 12 workplaces under a COVID-19 outbreak, which means two or more employees have tested positive for the disease.

That includes one construction company in Windsor, one manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh, one in Kingsville, one in Leamington and two in Windsor.

There are also six outbreaks in the agricultural sector in Leamington and Kingsville. So far, there have been 1,061 total cases of the virus detected among workers in the agri-farm sector.

Three long-term care facilities and retirement homes are also experiencing outbreaks in the region.

Chartwell in Leamington has two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Kingsville's Augustine Villas also have two staff members each who tested positive.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 299 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 264 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 241 total cases.

Four people are in hospital and 50 others are self-isolating with the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 186 people have recovered.