CBC Windsor July 27 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update Monday morning.

Over the weekend, 56 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Windsor-Essex. Twenty-five of those cases were among farm workers, 19 were contracted within the community, three are health-care workers, and nine cases were under investigation.

The health unit reported Friday that the area now has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the province.

Outbreaks at workplaces and seniors' homes

The health unit reports there are currently 10 workplaces under a COVID-19 outbreak, which means two or more employees have tested positive for the disease.

That includes one manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh, one in Leamington and two in Windsor.

There are also six outbreaks in the agricultural sector in Leamington and Kingsville. So far, there have been 1,035 total cases of the virus detected among workers in the agri-farm sector.

Three long-term care facilities and retirement homes are also experiencing outbreaks in the region.

Chartwell in Leamington has two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Kingsville's Augustine Villas also have two staff members each who tested positive.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 295 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 261 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The area has had 219 total cases.

One person is in hospital and 45 others are self-isolating with the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 172 people have recovered.