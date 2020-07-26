CBC Windsor July 26 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

There have now been 2,180 cases of COVID-19 detected in Windsor-Essex County — an increase of 56 since Friday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit reported Friday that the region has the highest rate of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the new cases Saturday and Sunday, 25 are among agri-farm workers,19 are through community spread, three are healthcare workers and several more cases remain under investigation.

On Friday Dr. Wajid Ahmed said the increase in community spread is likely because of people not following public health measures and increased contact from Stage 2 reopening.

Ten people are currently in hospital sick with the virus, four are in intensive care and 645 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in self-isolation.

Since the pandemic began, 69 people have died from the virus in the area and 1,433 cases have been resolved.

Outbreaks at workplaces and seniors' homes

Public health says there are currently 10 workplaces considered in outbreak, which means two or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

That includes one manufacturing workplace in Tecumseh, one in Leamington and two in Windsor.

There are also six outbreaks in the agricultural sector in Leamington and Kingsville. So far, there have been 1,035 total cases of the virus detected in the agri-farm sector.

Three long-term care facilities and retirement homes are also experiencing outbreaks in the region.

Chartwell in Leamington has two staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Kingsville's Augustine Villas also have two staff members each who tested positive for the virus.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports the numbers of outbreaks at Long-Term Care/Retirement homes as well as the number of outbreaks at workplaces. (WECHU)

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There are 293 reported cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton according to Lambton Public Health and there have been 25 deaths to date.

The Sarnia-Lambton region moved into stage 3 of reopening on Friday.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit reported reported five new cases of COVID-19 since last Thursday.

One person has died of the virus and 172 have recovered.

There is currently one person in hospital and 45 people in self-isolation.