CBC Windsor July 22 COVID-19 update: 27 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 27 new COVID-19 cases for our region on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 14 people contracted the virus from community spread, eight are farm workers, one person is a local health-care worker, and four cases are under investigation.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said he is concerned about the uptick people contracting the virus from one another, also known as "community spread."

"Even from a social circle perspective ... we know there are people now gathering and having group social gatherings with a large number of people and that's something I think we need to be concerned about," he said.

As more people congregate at workplaces, bars or restaurants, and shopping centres, Ahmed said precautions must be taken.

"It is out there. We need to work with the assumption that anyone you're interacting with have COVID-19," he said.

There have now been more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Of these cases, 1,314 have been resolved.

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh is back under outbreak after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 there.

There are now nine workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two are in the manufacturing sector — one located in Windsor and one in Leamington. Seven other workplaces are in the agricultural sector and are located in Kingsville and Leamington.

The health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

Few farms conducting on-site COVID-19 testing through Ontario Health

Despite vocal encouragement from political leaders and health officials both locally and provincially, CBC News has learned a small fraction of agriculture operations in Essex County have participated in on-site COVID-19 testing during the pandemic through Ontario Health.

As of July 6, 19 farms have completed on-site testing, according to Ontario Health — that number remains the same two weeks later. despite the fact that five more farms were scheduled to complete on-site testing.

Ontario Health said it was unable to accommodate an interview, but sent the following statement to CBC News:

"We know that on-site testing is only part of this very complex picture, and for this reason, we have altered our approach in order to better accommodate other factors unique to this high-risk population. Testing is focused on the best approach in light of the situation, while working in partnership with the local public health unit and others to support testing of agricultural workers in the region."

With more than 8,000 migrant farm workers in the region, about "2,800 tests have been conducted to date in Windsor-Essex, and approximately 1,800 of these have been on-site at 19 farms across the area," Ontario Health told CBC News.

In addition to on-site testing, workers can also get tested at assessment centres and through public health contact tracing.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 292 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 261 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 197 total cases.

One person is in hospital and 32 others are self-isolating with the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 163 people have recovered.