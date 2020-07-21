CBC Windsor July 21 COVID-19 update: 35 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit reported 35 new COVID-19 cases for our region Tuesday.

Of the new cases, eight people are farm workers, three are local health-care workers, nine people contracted the virus from others in the community, and 15 cases are being investigated.

Currently there are eight people in the hospital, and roughly 598 people with COVID-19 are self-isolating at home.

There have now been more than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Of these cases, 1,311 have been resolved.

When asked if he thought our region would ever see this many cases, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said this:

"Honest answer, no. When the pandemic started we thought we'd see a few cases. Here we are now."

Ahmed said the community has done a "great job" preventing the spread of the virus considering Windsor-Essex is right next door to one of the U.S.'s hotspots for COVID-19.

"The focus right now is ensuring we follow some of these safety measures, as difficult as it is. As a community it is important for us."

Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that Windsor-Essex is one of only three regions in Ontario that will remain in Stage 2, while 31 of 34 health units across the province will be in Stage 3 by Friday.

Sarnia-Lambton was one of those regions cleared on Monday, and will enter Stage 3 this week. That means activities such as indoor dining in restaurants, live performing arts shows and the reopening of movie theatres and playgrounds.

The news comes as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for our region on Monday, after 85 new cases were reported over the weekend.

Where Ontario's Stage 3 recovery from COVID-19 emergency measures is to be implemented. (CBC)

Of the new cases reported Saturday to Monday, 67 cases are in farm workers, 23 are community cases where people have contracted the virus from one another in the community, one is travel-related and 12 others are under investigation.

Leamington hospital chief of staff concerned about community spread of COVID-19

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington reports a significant spike in people testing positive for COVID-19 at both the assessment centre and in the emergency department, and the cases are not only originating in the agriculture sector.

This has caused the COVID-19 unit to go from 50 per cent capacity to 100 per cent capacity within the last week and it has hospital officials reverting back to regulations not seen since the early days of the pandemic.

"Hopefully this is just a blip on the radar that will not pan out to be the beginning of a trend, but we're not willing to live on hope. We're taking some extra precautions," said Dr. Ross Moncur, the chief of staff and interim CEO at Erie Shores HealthCare, adding the recent community spread of the virus is concerning.

Dr. Ross Moncur, chief of staff and interim CEO at Erie Shores Hospital, says that the outbreaks on farms in Windsor-Essex were foreseeable. (Ousama Farag/CBC)

Moncur said many people who have checked in the emergency department have been quite sick, resulting in several ICU admissions.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 21:

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh is back under outbreak after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 there.

There are now eight workplaces currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two are in the manufacturing sector — one located in Windsor and one in Leamington.

Six other workplaces are in the agricultural sector and are located in Kingsville and Leamington.

The health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 292 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 260 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 188 total cases, with 24 cases currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

A Monday media release called the increase in cases "significant" but added that there is no evidence of community spread in the region at this time.

"I would like to reassure the people of Chatham-Kent that all of our active cases have been isolated and are cooperating with public health measures. The risk in our community remains very low," Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent's medical officer of health, said.

CKTransit also announced that is removing the seating limit on buses that was temporarily imposed in March. Residents are "highly recommended" to wear face masks when riding public transit vehicles.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 159 people have recovered.