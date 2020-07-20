CBC Windsor July 20 COVID-19 update: 18 new cases reported today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for our region on Monday, after 85 new cases were reported over the weekend.

Of the new cases reported Saturday to Monday, 67 cases are in farm workers, 23 are community cases where people have contracted the virus from one another in the community, one is travel-related and 12 others are under investigation.

"We are seeing some travel-related cases in our region," said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Essential workers travelling across the border to Michigan are those who have to travel for their jobs or education and cannot do some from home, explained Ahmed. While these individuals are not required to self-isolate under Canada's quarantine laws, Ahmed said those people should not be shopping and should be limiting their activities as much as possible.

Ahmed said he's been in regular contact with Ontario's Ministry of Health and hopes some more precise guidelines will be offered by the government about those travelling to the U.S.

"We are trying to use the best evidence we have in our region to make the best decisions," he said. "We want to make sure before it gets worse we put some measures in place to prevent it from happening in the first place."

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 20:

The significant increase in new cases prompted Erie Shores HealthCare hospital to change their visitor restrictions, defaulting back to early-pandemic precautions.

Officials say the hospital has taken steps to quell the spread of the virus in the community.

"In the past week, though, we have seen a significant rise of COVID-19 cases in our assessment centre and Emergency Department. Many of these individuals have required admission to hospital, and many of them are quite sick," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a press release Sunday.

"These are early indications of a potential outbreak of COVID-19 in our community. Our goal in this situation is to monitor the data carefully and to stay ahead of any potential spikes."

Staff screening, mandatory mask use on premises, and limited visitations are in effect at the hospital.

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak.

Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh is back under outbreak after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 there.

Seven workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and six others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 290 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 260 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 173 total cases, but 12 cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 159 people have recovered.