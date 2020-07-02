CBC Windsor July 2 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is set to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday morning.
Health unit issues order effectively shutting down Essex County farm
On Wednesday, Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed issued an order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act, effectively shutting down an Essex County farm where 191 workers tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
As per the directive, the farm's owner/operator has been ordered to ensure that workers isolate and stop working "until further direction."
The health unit didn't specify the farm by name.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton
As of July 1, a total of 285 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, with 257 of those cases having been resolved.
Twenty five people have died and the local health unit reports that a single facility is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent
As of July 1, a total of 158 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the region, with 155 of those cases having been resolved.
A total of one person has died. There are currently no facilities experiencing an active COVID-19 outbreak.
