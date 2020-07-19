CBC Windsor July 19 COVID-19 update: Sharp rise in case count over the weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported another 38 positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday - adding to the 47 which were reported on Saturday for a total of 85 new cases over the weekend.

19 of the new cases reported on Sunday involve agri-farm workers, according to the health unit. With the 41 cases reported in the agri-farm sector on Saturday - a total of 60 agri-farm workers have tested postive for the virus this weekend.

The rise in cases, especially within the agri-farm sector, has forced Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC), with its hospital based in Leamington, to return to its stage one visitation policy because, according to a weekend press release, it has has been seeing "an increase in patients with suspected COVID" coming in to its assessment centre or emergency department over the past week.

That means no more than two family members can be present at a time when an inpatient is dying, and only one relative can be present in the case of a patient dying of COVID-19.

Women in labour, post-partum and paediatric patients may also have one adult family member present.

Sunday totals

There have been 1,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County total - 915 of which are in the agri-farm sector, according to the health unit.

There are currently six outbreaks at agricultural workplaces in Kingsville and Leamington and one outbreak at a manufacturing workplace in Leamington.

One thousand, three hundred and three cases have been resolved, and 69 people have died from the virus.

Two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement facilities in Windsor-Essex County are currently being reported as well.

The Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Augustine Villas both have one staff member who tested positive.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one further case of COVID-19 on Sunday for a total of 289. Four of those cases are active.

Two hundred and sixty people have recovered from COVID-19 in the region, and the virus has caused 25 deaths.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting 173 total cases with 13 active cases. One person is hospitalized, while 12 are in self-isolation.

One person has died in the region from the virus, while 159 have recovered.