CBC Windsor July 18 COVID-19 update: Erie Shore HealthCare rolls back visitation policy

Erie Shores HealthCare (ESHC) says it will be returning to its stage one visitation policy after the hospital has seen "an increase in patients with suspected COVID" come to its assessment centre or emergency department over the past week.

"Due to this possible surge of COVID in our community, and with the desire to keep our staff and patients as safe as possible during this uncertain time, we have consulted with members of our Patient & Family Advisory Committee and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit," a release from ESHC read Saturday.

"The difficult decision has been made to reduce visitation in the hospital."

ESHC says that no more than two family members can be present at a time when an inpatient is dying.

If a dying patient has COVID-19, they may only have one family member with them and personal protective equipment will be provided by the clinical unit to keep the family member safe, the release said.

"This may have to be someone who is not a member of the same household as the patient in order to be able to pass the screening, which currently restricts access to persons in close contact with known or suspected persons with COVID-19."

ESHC said that any patients who it cannot provide safe care to without a family member present may, "at the discretion of the clinical provider/team" be accompanied by one adult family member.

Women in labour or post-partum and paediatric patients may also have one adult family member present.

"We highly value and respect the role that visitors for our patients play in their recovery, and we realize that this is a troubling development," the release read.

47 new cases

The new visitation policy comes as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday, 41 of them in the agri-farm industry.

Three of the current workplace outbreak situations being reported by the health unit are in the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in Leamington, where the Erie Shores HealthCare facility is, while four workplace outbreaks in agricultural facilities are in nearby Kingsville.

According to the health unit, 855 of the confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex County are in the agri-farm sector.

There have been 69 deaths and 1,303 resolved cases.

Two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement facilities in Windsor-Essex County are currently being reported as well.

The Village of Aspen Lake in Windsor and Augustine Villas both have one staff member who tested positive.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton according to Lambton Public Health with a total of 288 overall.

There have been 25 deaths and 260 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting 173 total cases with 13 active cases. One person is hospitalized while 12 are in self-isolation.

One person has died in the region from the virus while 159 have recovered.