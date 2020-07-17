CBC Windsor July 17 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for our region Friday morning.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 17 live at 9:30 a.m.:

On Thursday, the health unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, with six people contracting the virus from people in the community and 11 of the cases among farm workers in Essex County.

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive and Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive over the weekend.

Six workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and five others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 288 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 260 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19. The area has had 169 total cases, but only 10 cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 158 people have recovered.