CBC Windsor July 17 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today
17 new cases reported for Windsor-Essex on Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for our region Friday morning.
WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 17 live at 9:30 a.m.:
On Thursday, the health unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19, with six people contracting the virus from people in the community and 11 of the cases among farm workers in Essex County.
Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive and Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive over the weekend.
Six workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and five others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton
Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 288 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.
Another 260 people have recovered.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19. The area has had 169 total cases, but only 10 cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.
In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 158 people have recovered.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.