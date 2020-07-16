CBC Windsor July 16 COVID-19 update: 17 new cases today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, on the same day Ontario's premier visits the region where outbreaks are ongoing.

The health unit says six people contracted the virus from people in the community and 11 of the new cases are among farm workers in Essex County.

Premier Doug Ford is visiting Leamington and Kingsville Thursday, to get a haircut in the last regions of the province permitted to enter Stage 2 of reopening.

Windsor-Essex has seen 1,857 cases of COVID-19 to date, with more than 1,200 cases resolved.

Nearly half of all cases in our region have occurred in farm workers, most of whom are working in Canada as part of the temporary foreign worker program.

Ford is expected to make an announcement Thursday at 1 p.m. in regards to the agricultural sector.

Meanwhile, local leaders are asking the province for a more co-ordinated effort in preventing the spread of the virus on Essex County farms.

Ahmed said he was not invited to partake in the premier's visit, but is "satisfied" with the daily communications he has with other officials when it comes to the outbreak on area farms.

"I'm happy that he is here to see things first hand and to get the experience of what we are seeing in respect to COVID-19 in our region," said Ahmed.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and that another person has died.

A woman in her 70s died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

There have now been 69 deaths due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. The death reported Thursday is the first since June 20.

Health unit looks for more funding amid pandemic

The health unit plans to ask for more money to bring back services stopped during the pandemic, and more is expected to be known about this ask following a board meeting Thursday evening.

"COVID is here to stay, and with the support of our board, we are hoping that we can dedicate some staff to do the extra work related to COVID, in addition to the existing infectious disease program and the health inspectors that are currently supporting it," Ahmed said.

"We can get some additional support and then we can also try and focus on some of the other public health programs that we were deferring as a result of COVID."

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 16:

Windsor has shuffled between having the fourth, third and even second highest rate of COVID-19 in the province. Ahmed said the local health unit is small to medium sized, and handling the case and contact management that much larger units in the province are tackling.

On Wednesday, the health unit announced its oral health program will restart. The program, along with many others, were suspended so that more staff could be directed to pandemic services.

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive and Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive over the weekend.

Six workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and five others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 287 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 260 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 168 total cases, but only nine cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 158 people have recovered.