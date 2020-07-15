CBC Windsor July 15 COVID-19 update: Another person has died

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 11 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and another person has died.

A woman in her 70s has died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, said medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

There have now been 69 deaths due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. The death reported today is the first since June 20.

Of the 11 new cases reported today, four people are farm workers and seven people contracted the virus from community contacts.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow among people aged 20 to 29-years-old and 30 to 39-years-old.

Ahmed has said this is due to a larger working class of people in the age range, particularly in healthcare.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex are among people aged 20 to 39 years old. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

On Tuesday, the health unit reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex. Seven of the cases are in farm workers, six people contracted the virus in the community, and one case is under investigation.

The health unit says since the beginning of July, 154 inspections have taken place in regards to masks and patios being open.

"I think it's expected that as we open up, people are going to identify folks that are not being compliant," said Theresa Marentette, CEO and chief nursing officer of the health unit.

Health unit inspectors have been focused on educating business owners about policies they need to have in place relating to masks and patios.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement that many regions in the province, including Chatham-Kent, would enter Stage 3 of reopening Friday, July 17. That will be five weeks since those regions entered Stage 2 on June 12.

However Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton will remain behind, as both of the regions were late to enter Stage 2 of reopening due to higher rates of COVID-19 in the communities.

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive and Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive over the weekend.

Six workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and five others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 287 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 260 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting no new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 168 total cases, but only nine cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 158 people have recovered.