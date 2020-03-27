CBC Windsor July 14 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will give a COVID-19 update for our area Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement that many regions in the province, including Chatham-Kent, would enter Stage 3 of reopening Friday, July 17. That will be five weeks since those regions entered Stage 2 on June 12.

However Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton will remain behind, as both of the regions were late to enter Stage 2 of reopening due to higher rates of COVID-19 in the communities.

"These regions entered Stage 2 later on, so we need just a little more time. I want the people in these regions to know we won't leave anyone behind" said Ford.

"We will keep working until every part of the province enters Stage 3."

Locally, spikes of new cases among the migrant farm worker population have been a major driver of the high rate of the disease in Windsor-Essex.

On Monday, 15 new cases were reported with 10 of the new cases in farm workers. Roughly 824 farm workers have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

On Monday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said as the province reopens, Windsor-Essex should look at the "lessons learned" in places of the country that opened earlier — and especially to the United States where some current outbreaks are worse than when the pandemic first began.

"It is scary, it scares me," Ahmed said of the high rate of COVID-19 seen in parts of the U.S. "What they are seeing now is what we were trying to prevent in the first place."

Ahmed said misinformation is fuelling some people's ideas the pandemic is a "conspiracy," and is urging people to follow guidelines from public health rather than opinions.

"In some areas where broader reopening has proceeded, they are experiencing an increase of COVID-19 cases. We must continue to practice COVID-19 safety measurements," he said.

Physical distancing and wearing a non-surgical mask where distancing is difficult are the main preventative measures people have, said Ahmed.

As for whether or not the region is ready for the next stage of reopening, Ahmed said COVID-19 numbers need to decline in the area and the impact of Stage 2 reopening should be looked at further, before Stage 3 would be an option. However, Ahmed said the final decision to enter the next stage is up to the province.

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Two seniors homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive and Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who tested positive over the weekend.

An outbreak at Devonshire Retirement Residence retirement home in Windsor is now over.

Six workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and five others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 286 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 259 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 168 total cases, but only 10 cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 157 people have recovered.