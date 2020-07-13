CBC Windsor July 13 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a COVID-19 update for our region Monday morning, as the province is expected to announce details on Stage 3 of reopening plans.

WATCH | The health unit's COVID-19 update for July 13 live at 9:30 a.m.

Over the weekend, 20 new cases of the disease were reported in our region with half of those cases among farm workers, three in workers at separate workplaces, one in a health-care worker who works in Michigan, two being close contacts of someone who already tested positive, and four cases under investigation.

On Friday, the health unit reported the region has the second-highest rate of the disease in Ontario and that the rate of COVID-19 is also now higher than the provincial average.

Roughly 814 farm workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, and most of them are migrant workers. On Monday, medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said onsite farm testing has concluded at about 40 farms in the region, of about 176.

Last week, Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said she wants COVID-19 testing in the agriculture sector to happen at a faster rate so that the region can better understand what it's dealing with.

"I wish it would be quicker," MacDonald said Thursday. "But we're still at the stage were it isn't mandatory so farms and employees can choose not to be tested. I wish we had a way to do it so we can get through it quicker."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce plans for Stage 3 of the province's reopening today.

The development comes as the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow in Ontario, with new daily case numbers having steadily declined over the last five weeks.

According to a document released in late April, Stage 3 includes allowing remaining workplaces to reopen "safely," and further relaxing restrictions on public gatherings.

Outdoor playgrounds will also likely reopen for use after having been closed for almost four months.

The document notes, however, that large public gatherings such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted for the "foreseeable future."

Outbreaks in Windsor-Essex

Three seniors' homes in the area are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. Riverside Place long-term care home in Windsor has had one staff member test positive, Devonshire Retirement Residence retirement home in Windsor has had three staff members test positive and Augustine Villas retirement home in Kingsville has one staff member who has tested positive over the weekend.

Six workplaces are currently under a COVID-19 outbreak. One is in the manufacturing sector and five others are in the agricultural sector. The businesses are located in Leamington and Kingsville but the health unit does not name businesses under an outbreak unless there is a risk to public health, say officials.

Erie Shores Healthcare mistakenly bills migrants for COVID-19 care

A local migrant worker advocate says the mistaken billing of farm workers in Windsor-Essex who received medical attention for COVID-19 is just another deterrent for others to not access care.

Justice for Migrant Workers organizer Chris Ramsaroop told CBC News that some undocumented migrant workers have been billed for healthcare services related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

He said this should be a "tremendous concern" because if others find out, it could be another barrier to workers accessing care.

Organizer for Justice for Migrant Workers Chris Ramsaroop says more needs to be done to get workers tested and ensuring they are protected from any reprisals should they test positive. (Jon Castell/CBC)

Erie Shores Healthcare communications director Arms Bumanlag told CBC News that the hospital "had a few bills that were brought to our attention that were sent in error for COVID related issues. What we've done here at Erie Shores is immediately reverse those charges and apologize."

Workers have been concerned with getting tested because they are worried of reprisals if they test positive, Ramsaroop said, adding that being mistakenly charged won't help when it comes to them getting tested or accessing care.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There have been 286 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

Another 259 people have recovered.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting four new cases of COVID-19. The area has had 166 total cases, but only eight cases are currently active. Those individuals are self-isolating.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 156 people have recovered.