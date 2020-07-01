CBC Windsor July 1 COVID-19 update: Health unit issues new order on agri-farm workers

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) used a media release on Wednesday to announce the region's COVID-19 numbers, reporting nine new cases.

Seven of those nine cases are from the agri-farm sector. Of the remaining two, one is a health-care worker and the other is community-based.

To date, WECHU has confirmed 1,611 cases of COVID-19 across Windsor-Essex. Sixty-eight people have died after contracting COVID-19 and 893 cases have been resolved.

Windsor-Essex's epidemic curve as of July 1, 2020 (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

There are currently two seniors' residence under a COVID-19 outbreak: the Devonshire Seniors Residence retirement home and the Extendicare Tecumseh long-term care home.

Four workplaces currently have two or more cases of COVID-19.

Health unit issues new directive ordering ag-worker isolation, work prohibition

Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health has issued a new directive ordering farm owners and operators to ensure workers are allowed to isolate, prohibiting them from returning to work until "further direction."

The new order issued by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's Dr. Wajid Ahmed comes approximately one week after Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a three-point plan to better support the province's agri-farm workers.

Included in the plan is a provision allowing positive asymptomatic workers to continue working outdoors in isolation — which seems in contravention of the health unit's new directive issued Wednesday.

Kingsville fire chief says pandemic highlights issues in migrant worker housing

Kingsville fire Chief Chuck Parsons said if there is a "positive" from the pandemic, it's that it has exposed the issue of congregate living in the region and identified gaps in the inspection system that is used to approve housing for migrant workers.

"If there's anything positive that came out of COVID, it … brought to light that congregate living is a situation that we have down here and a situation that we need to keep the workers safe," said Parsons, who's been doing migrant housing inspections for 19 years.

Data compiled by CBC News show that more than 670 have tested positive across farms in Windsor-Essex, Ont.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

As of June 30, there have been 258 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Sarnia-Lambton residents. Twenty-five people have died after contracting COVID-19, while 257 cases have been resolved.

There's currently one ongoing outbreak in the region.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

As of June 30, there have been a total of 158 confirmed COVID-19 cases among Chatham-Kent residents. Two people are currently self-isolating.

One person has died to date, while 155 cases have been resolved.

There are currently no outbreaks at any facilities in the region.