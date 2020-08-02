CBC Windsor August 2 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 for Saturday and Sunday.

Sixteen of the new cases are caused by community spread and seven are among agri-farm workers. Four of the cases were said to be under investigation Saturday.

Thirteen people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 780 are self-isolating.

COVID-19 has claimed 71 lives in Windsor-Essex, while 1,444 cases have been resolved.

There have been a total of 2,333 confirmed cases in the region, since the health unit began reporting on the virus.

Outbreaks

Two long-term care and retirement homes are considered to have outbreak situations.

Chartwell Leamington and Augustine Villas in Kingsville both have two staff members with positive cases.

Twelve workplaces are currently considered to be in outbreak situations.

There are five outbreaks in the agriculture sector, four in Kingsville and one in Leamington.

Kingsville and Windsor both have two manufacturing sector outbreaks while Tecumseh and Leamington both have one.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit report on outbreaks at seniors' facilities and workplaces. (WECHU)

There is also one construction workplace with an outbreak in Leamington.

Customer warning

On Friday, the health unit reported that an employee was working at Chuck's Roadhouse Bar & Grill at 6675 Tecumseh Rd. E while infectious with COVID-19.

The employee worked on July 24 and 25.

"All of the proper precautions were taken by the premise and the staff person in question was wearing a face covering while working," a release from WECHU reads.

The employee last worked July 24 and 25. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"The WECHU is notifying the public because there is a potential risk of COVID-19 exposure to the customers who visited the restaurant on the specified dates."

The health unit has conducted 3,810 inspections this month alone in relation to patio and mask regulations, but no fines have been issued.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

On Sunday, Lambton Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There have been 318 total cases and overall, there have been 25 deaths.

There are 26 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sarnia-Lambton region and 267 are considered resolved.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent's health unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 since Friday. The area has had 248 total cases.

Three people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 42 are in self-isolation.

One person in the region has died due to COVID-19 and 202 have recovered.

One workplace in the region is currently considered to have an active outbreak of COVID-19.