CBC Windsor's April 8 COVID-19 update: 7 people have died

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported there are 244 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and seven people have died in the area.

A woman in her 90s who was at a long-term care home is the latest person in our area to die from the disease.

According to the health unit's website, four females and three males have succumbed to COVID-19.

In Windsor-Essex, 13 people have recovered from the disease. About 1,823 people have been tested and 202 test results are pending.

The health unit is working with seven long-term care and retirement homes in the area that are currently experiencing and outbreak of COVID-19.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed urged health-care workers who cross the border daily to self-isolate when not at work, even from family members who they live with. Those workers should not be running errands and need to keep themselves separated from others, said Ahmed.

"The number of cases across the border is much higher than what we have here in Windsor," said Ahmed.

Here's a look at care homes in Windsor-Essex that are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 as of April 8. (Windsor-Essex County health Unit)

Ahmed explained that people should continue to self-isolate from people who do not live with them in their homes. That means no visiting even with other family members if they do not live with you.

"These measures take a long time to see impact," said Ahmed. "It will take us longer to be in a position when it comes to the number of cases and what we see in our community."

More guide lines and recommendations about COVID-19 can be found on the health unit's website.

Here's what's happening in our area:

3 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, Windsor fire Chief Stephen Laforet confirmed that three firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating at home.

Laforet said he first learned of two initial cases sometime last week. The third case was confirmed Tuesday evening.

Two of three firefighters who tested positive were at Windsor Fire Station 5 on Northwood Street. The station is currently closed for cleaning.

Sarnia-Lambton outbreak

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 86 confirmed cases on Tuesday. Eight people have died in Lambton County.

Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least 21 confirmed cases in residents or staff members at the facility as of Wednesday. Four residents have died.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.

Four of those 17 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.

Tip lines

Hundreds of people around our listening area are calling in tips about people not following the rules in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Special hotlines have been set up to field complaints in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia.

This week, one of the tips resulted in Sarnia Police handing a $750 fine to a senior who was refusing to stay home for 14 days after returning to Canada from a trip.

"Nobody likes these rules. I don't like being told what to do in my private life. Nobody does, but the fact is we're doing this all for the good of the community, so Sarnia police are going to continue to be out there with Sarnia bylaw, and we're gonna enforce the law," said Sarnia police Chief Norm Hansen.

In Windsor, there is no single point of contact.

"We think 3-1-1 can be that resource," said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "We want to make sure the right person responds to the call ... if it's after hours when 3-1-1 isn't open use the police non-emergency line."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said anyone with concerns about restaurants, bars, tobacco or vape shops that are open when they shouldn't be, can contact the health unit.

Non-essential businesses being open, people who are not physically distancing, or groups of five or more people can be reported to 3-1-1 in Windsor or local by-law offices in your municipality.

Anyone not self-isolating or quarantining — report to non-emergency line for police services who will follow up with the health unit who can then issue an order if necessary.

Child care for emergency support workers

The Province of Ontario has approved and is funding the City of Windsor, Children's Services Department's Emergency Child Care Plan.

The care is being offered free of charge to health-care and frontline workers on the province's approved list.

Applications must be made directly through the City of Windsor, Children's Services Department to ensure eligibility requirements are met.