CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know April 6
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provides a daily update
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit provides a daily COVID-19 update for our area.
Watch the health unit's live update here at 9 a.m.:
Over the weekend, the health unit confirmed 184 positive cases of COVID-19 in our area, and so far three people have died from the disease in Windsor-Essex.
Six long term care facilities in the region have confirmed outbreaks of COVID-19.
Country Village Homes in Woodslee has been hit the hardest as five staff members there tested positive for COVID-19, with six cases in residents. Two residents there have died.
Amica and Lifetimes on Riverside each have one case in a resident there with two staff members at each facility also testing positive for COVID-19.
Heron Terrace and Riverside Place each have two staff members who have tested positive and The Village of St. Clair/Schlegel Village has one staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Here's what's happening in our area:
- Fishing industry in Windsor-Essex shut down during peak season due to COVID-19
- Families, children with autism 'struggling' with isolation amid COVID-19 outbreak with fewer supports, service
- Detroit-Windsor border agents handing out kits and support as health-care workers travel back and forth
- Two Windsor Police Service members test positive for COVID-19
Sarnia-Lambton outbreak
The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 79 confirmed cases and eight people have died in Labton County.
Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least six confirmed cases, including four deaths connected to the facility as of Wednesday.
Chatham-Kent cases
Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.
Four of those 12 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.