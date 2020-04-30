CBC Windsor April 30 COVID-19 update: 1 more person has died

Windsor-Essex has seen its worst week for casualties due to COVID-19.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported Thursday that one more person has died due to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The woman was in her 90s and was a resident of a long-term care home.

Twelve people have died this week from the disease.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported six people have died due to COVID-19 and on Tuesday that five people had died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Ahmed said the efforts of the community has helped to keep the number of new cases down, but precautions must continue to be taken. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

There are now 594 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and eight temporary foreign workers in the area have tested positive for the disease.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he is concerned that farms here could see an outbreak, like the one happening at a greenhouse operation in Chatham-Kent where 47 workers have tested positive for the disease.

Ahmed said the migrant workers are in different locations, and the health unit would consider a business in outbreak if there is transmission of the virus to other workers, adding that has not happened in Windsor-Essex.

Some workers are still in the infectious stage, said Ahmed, and are self-isolating. He said the health unit has a good handle on the situation with migrant workers here at this point.

Seniors' homes still in outbreak

The community has lost a total of 50 people to COVID-19, and 36 of those individuals were residents of long-term care or retirement facilities.

Seven seniors' homes are currently under an outbreak of the disease.

According to numbers released by the province, 18 people have died at Country Village Homes. The health unit reported 70 positive cases among residents and 28 among staff at the Woodslee long-term care home.

At Heron Terrace, 12 people have died. There are 51 positive cases in residents and another 18 cases in staff. About 32 residents of Heron Terrace have been transferred to Windsor regional Hospital's field hospital set up at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.

Seven long-term care and retirement homes currently have a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

Five other long-term care and retirement homes in the region currently experiencing outbreaks, including Extendicare Southwood Lakes, Amica Riverside, Lifetimes on Riverside, Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens, and Franklin Gardens. both Extendicare and Franklin Gardens have been added back to the outbreak list on Tuesday, after previously being cleared of an outbreak.

One resident has died at Amica Riverside, one resident has died at Sun Parlor, and two residents have died at Lifetimes on Riverside.

Here's what's happening in our area:

Walpole Island First Nation has 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Walpole Island First Nation now has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, less than one week after Chief Dan Miskokomon announced the community's first two cases.

Walpole Island First Nation Coun. Ron Soney made the announcement through a Facebook video on Wednesday, saying that a total of 14 community members have been tested for coronavirus.

Five residents of Walpole Island First Nation have tested positive for COVID-19. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Soney said seven people have tested negative, while two people are still waiting for their results.

"Our Health Center is keeping in touch with those members and all contact tracing has occurred," he said. "Everybody who has been in close contact with the individuals, have been notified and informed that they should be in self-isolation."

Walpole Island First Nation restricted access to non-residents in early April to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Wednesday there are 182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lambton-Kent.

Overall, 14 people have died and 89 people have recovered from the disease.

There are current outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton.

Landmark Village retirement home has 30 cases among residents and 10 cases in staff members, according to the health unit. Six residents at that facility have died.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has four cases among residents and two cases in staff members.

Sumac Lodge long-term care home in Sarnia announced on Monday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation at home.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Wednesday, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Forty-seven workers there have tested positive for the disease.

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 29 people have recovered.