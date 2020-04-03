CBC Windsor's COVID-19 update: Here's what you need to know on April 3

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide a daily update each morning.

Watch the health unit's live update here at 9 a.m.:

On Thursday morning, the health unit reported 128 cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said people in our area with a cough and other symptoms have a high probability of having COVID-19, and those individuals should contact Telehealth Ontario for an assessment and immediately self-isolate.

The health unit also announced an outbreak at Lifetimes on Riverside long-term care home in Windsor-Essex, as a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's what's happening in our area:

Windsor seniors' home says resident has tested positive for COVID-19

The Amica Riverside seniors' home in Windsor confirmed on Thursday that a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came one day after the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced that a staff member at the same facility and two staff members at Country Village Homes in Woodslee, Ont. also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Amica, the health unit informed the facility about the resident and the staff member on April 1.

The resident is currently in hospital receiving treatment, and was previously self-isolating in their suite at the facility since March 21.

Three seniors' homes in the area have outbreaks.

One person has died in Windsor-Essex

On Wednesday, Windsor Regional Hospital reported the first death due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

The deceased was a man in his 80s with underlying chronic conditions. He was admitted to hospital with respiratory issues and died in the ICU Monday night. The man had recently travelled to Michigan.

Sarnia-Lambton outbreak

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 59 confirmed cases and six total deaths in the region.

Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least six confirmed cases, including four deaths connected to the facility as of Wednesday.

One woman, Charlotte Jones, is the grandmother of national figure skating champion Michael Marinaro.

Jones' funeral is Friday, and family members will say goodbye to Jones from their cars during a small graveside service. Due to a lockdown at her facility, the family were not able to pick out clothes for her and Charlotte Jones will be buried in a shroud.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region.

As of Monday evening, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby confirmed that the region's first confirmed COVID-19 case — a man in his 50s — has made a full recovery.

"He has done wonderfully," Colby wrote in a media release published Monday. "He has satisfied every quarantine measure that was put in place to prevent the spread of the infection."