CBC Windsor April 28 COVID-19 update: 5 more people have died

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported five more people have died due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said two women in their 80s, one woman in her 60s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s have died. Ahmed said all of the individuals had underlying health issues, except for the woman in her 50s.

There are now 581 cases of COVID-19 in the community, an increase of 12 cases from Monday. Another 159 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Overall, 43 people in the region have died from the disease, and 30 of those people were residents of long-term care and retirement homes in the community.

The outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic at one of the region's hardest hit long-term care homes is becoming more clear, after the province released details Monday on cases in homes across Ontario.

Last week, CBC News reported Country Village Homes would not confirm how many residents at the facility have died due to COVID-19. Now, the province said there have been 16 deaths at the facility.

According to the health unit, there have been 70 positive cases among residents and 28 among staff at the Woodslee long-term care home.

A list of all the long-term care and retirement home facilities currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak in Windsor-Essex, according to the health unit. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

In a statement, executive director at Country Village Homes Janet Carriere, said "we appreciate the Ontario government sharing the case data ... We believe that knowledge is power, and this data will be instrumental in ensuring that our resources are being directed in the most effective manner possible."

Five other long-term care and retirement homes in the region currently experiencing outbreaks, including Heron Terrace, Amica Riverside, Lifetimes on Riverside, Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens, and Franklin Gardens which was added back to that list Tuesday after previously being cleared.

As of April 22, one resident has died at Amica Riverside, one resident has died at Sun Parlor, two residents have died at Lifetimes on Riverside, and five residents have died at Heron Terrace.

Numbers released by the province have some discrepancies which is likely due to a delay in reporting between local health units and Ministry of Health. For example, the number of positive cases at some of Windsor-Essex's seniors' facilities is much lower on the provinical list compared to what the health unit is reporting.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, April 28:

Over the weekend, three people in Windsor-Essex died from the disease caused by coronavirus.

The health unit said the three people were all women in their 90s, and residents of long-term care or retirement homes in the community.

Here's what's happening in our area:

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Monday there are 178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lambton-Kent.

Overall, 14 people have died and 84 people have recovered from the disease.

There are current outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton.

Landmark Village retirement home had 30 cases among residents and 10 cases in staff members, according to the health unit. Six residents at that facility have died.

Long-term care home Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has three cases among residents and two cases in staff members.

Sumac Lodge long-term care home in Sarnia announced on Monday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation at home.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, the company that owns Sumac Lodge, said her organization is "working closely with Lambton Public Health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices."

Meadowview Villa long-term care home no longer has an outbreak.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region as of Monday, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Forty workers there have tested positive for the disease.

Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent, said the entire workforce of more than 100 employees has been tested, and so far 22 tests have come back negative.

"We've tested everybody at the facility," said Colby. "It's not a company that's open to the public so it's not something that we are expecting that there's going to be community cases associated with it."

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 26 people have recovered.