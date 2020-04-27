CBC Windsor April 27 COVID-19 update: Increased testing for city's homeless

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in our region to 569.

There are currently 24 people in hospital battling the disease and 139 people have recovered.

Overall, 38 people have died and 27 of those individuals were residents of long-term care and retirement homes. Currently, five of those facilities are experiencing an outbreak.

Out of all cases, 41 per cent are in residents of those homes.

There are currently more than 900 tests pending, and that increase is attributed to the ramp-up of testing and a backlog at the London lab where Windsor-Essex tests are being processed.

Over the weekend, three people in Windsor-Essex died from the disease caused by coronavirus.

The health unit said the three people were all women in their 90s, and residents of long-term care or retirement homes in the community.

Increased testing for homeless

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, said increased testing and screening is coming for some of the city's most vulnerable population.

Ahmed said the health unit is planning to screen all people experiencing homelessness, starting sometime next week.

The key recommendation from the health unit is that people stay home and self-isolate, but those experiencing homelessness do not have that capability, said Ahmed.

The health unit has worked closely with the city and officials on ensuring homeless shelters and outreach programs are screening and doing adequate testing on those who use the services, said Ahmed.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for Monday, April 27:

Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission, was pleased with the testing announcement.

"I did send up a letter to the health unit ... requesting testing, and recognizing that we haven't had a problem," he said.

"But I also pointed out in my letter that long-term care facilities weren't a problem until they were ... So I was just hopeful that we could get ahead of it."

Dunn said it's up to the city and the health unit to ensure that people testing positive have a place to self-isolate, as there is no space at his shelter.

The City of Windsor announced Friday that Windsor Water World has been reopened as a day space for people experiencing homelessness.

The space has a maximum occupancy of 35 people in order to maintain appropriate physical distancing measures, and people are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before being permitted entry.

Water World's day program will be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Light refreshments and activities are also on offer.

Here's what's happening in our area:

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported Sunday there are 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lambton-Kent.

Overall, 14 people have died and 80 people have recovered.

There have been outbreaks at three long-term care and retirement homes in Sarnia-Lambton, but the outbreak at one of those facilities has now been resolved.

Landmark Village retirement home had 30 cases among residents and nine cases in staff members, according to the health unit's Sunday report. Six residents at that facility have died.

Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia has three cases among residents and two cases in staff members.

Meadowview Villa long-term care home no longer has an outbreak.

In addition to the three aforementioned long-term care and retirement facilities with recorded outbreaks, the Sumac Lodge Long Term Care Home in Sarnia announced on Monday that a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in self-isolation at home.

Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera, the company that owns Sumac Lodge, said her organization is "working closely with Lambton Public Health officials and are following pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices."

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, with more than half of them connected to a single workplace.

The recent uptick was due to an outbreak at Greenhill Produce greenhouse near Kent Bridge. Forty workers there have tested positive for the disease.

Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent, said the entire workforce of more than 100 employees has been tested, and so far 22 tests have come back negative.

"We've tested everybody at the facility," said Colby. "It's not a company that's open to the public so it's not something that we are expecting that there's going to be community cases associated with it."

In Chatham-Kent, one person has died due to COVID-19 and 26 people have recovered.