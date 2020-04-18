CBC Windsor April 18 COVID-19 update: Field hospital at St. Clair Sportsplex begins taking patients

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported three more deaths because of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, bringing the total for the region to 24. All three individuals were residents in long term care who were over the age of 80.

As of Friday evening, the health unit said a total of 452 people had tested positive for the virus and 58 of those cases were resolved. A total of 3,631 people have been tested for COVID-19, the health unit said, and 697 are still waiting for results.

The health unit said 17 of the 24 deaths in the region are associated with long-term care and retirement homes.

While there have been outbreaks at nine of the facilities in all, it said it continues to monitor the situation at seven homes the region. It says 429 residents and staff have been tested at the facilities in the last week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it is monitoring outbreak situations at seven long term care facilities and retirement homes in the region. (WECHU)

Windsor Regional Hospital began taking patients at a field hospital at St. Clair college's Sportsplex on Saturday.

Here’s a top level view of the St. Clair College field hospital that will start taking patients on Saturday. <a href="https://t.co/TTPs2NOj42">https://t.co/TTPs2NOj42</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Here's what's happening in the area:

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the total number of positive cases to 131. They're reporting 13 deaths because of the virus, and said 47 people have recovered.

The health unit said that six of the 13 deaths can be linked to the outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home which has 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the staff and residents.

A second COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in the region was reported by Lambton County last week.

A majority of the cases of COVID-19 detected in Lambton County are among those 80 and over (Lambton Public Health)

One staff member tested positive for coronavirus at Lambton Meadowview Villa which houses 125 people and employs 200 staff members.

The release from Lambton County said that the staff member stopped providing care when they started experiencing symptoms. It said it will trace close contacts of the individual and get in contact with them to provide guidance.

Bluewater Health also announced Friday that it would be ramping up testing in the region specifically aimed at those in long term care homes. It said it has begun with testing in Landmark Village and Lambton Meadowview as they are experiencing outbreaks.

It says it is scheduling times to test residents and staff in the remaining eight facilities.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

The number of cases reported in Chatham-Kent remained constant on Saturday. Health officials said 29 people have tested positive for the virus, one person has died, and there have been 12 recoveries.

All the individuals are recovering at home, and none of those who tested positive are in hospital.

A majority of the cases detected in Chatham Kent are people in their 60s. (Chatham-Kent Public Health)

The medical officer of health said this week they are conducting about 60 tests every day and that there is no shortage of testing kits available.

In all it has tested 827 people and 157 people are waiting for results.