CBC Windsor April 17 COVID-19 update: 3 more people have died

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported three people have died from COVID-19 since an update yesterday, totalling 21 deaths in the region.

A male and female in their 80s and a female in her 90s have died. All three individuals were residents of long-term care or retirement homes.

Eight of those facilities are currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, and a total of two facilities have been cleared to date.

Of the 21 people who have died, 14 were linked to long-term care or retirement homes in the area, and on Friday the health unit said they're asking hospitals not to send patients to long-term care facilities at this time.

Meanwhile, Windsor Regional Hospital announced COVID-19 patients at long-term care and retirement facilities will be transferred to the field hospital located at St. Clair College.

"If you have a loved-one in these facilities and are being considered for transfer, the facility will approach you for consent before these transfers happen," said medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

The hospital announced its plan to set up the 100-bed field hospital on April 2.

Both the health unit and the hospital say having patients at this facility will reduce the burden on seniors' homes. Many have urged staffing and funding issues make the whole situation very problematic.

Heron terrace residents will be the first to go to the field hospital, with residents of other facilities following.

The Sportsplex will be staffed by hospital employees and professional staff the same way a typical in-patient unit would be, according to a press release from Windsor Regional.

Visitors will not be permitted, but video chatting will be made available.

The health unit also provided some breakdowns of COVID-19 cases for our region.

This chart provided by the health unit shows the prevalence of symptoms in positive COVID-19 cases in our area. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

There are now 439 cases of COVID-19 in the region and 58 people have recovered from the disease caused by the virus.

More than half of all cases in Windsor-Essex are in the City of Windsor.

There's a variety of symptoms that have been associated with the disease, but the most prominent one is fever.

Risk factors seem to be correlated with the prominence of the disease, and the health unit said cardiovascular conditions was the biggest one.

Pre-existing cardiovascular disease is a top risk factor for those testing positive for COVID-19. (Windsor Essex County Health Unit)

"As of now I anticipate we will still see an increase in case counts," said Ahmed, though the "doubling factor" has reduced to every three days.

Ahmed cautioned that this is a small improvement that needs to be closely monitored, and does not indicate we can become relaxed with safety precautions.

Deaths at Windsor-Essex seniors' homes

There has been a significant uptick of positive cases seen in long-term care and retirement homes in our region.

As many as nine facilities have experienced an outbreak since the pandemic began, though two homes had been cleared.

Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens, which is owned by the County of Essex, was added to that list Thursday after one resident there tested positive for COVID-19.

A 78-year-old man who was at the facility has died from COVID-19.

CBC News has learned that four people have died at Heron Terrace Long Term Care Community, two people have died at Lifetimes on Riverside, and at least two people have died at Country Village Homes.

However, Country Village Homes would not provide CBC News with an update as of April 15 on how many residents have died from COVID-19 there, and directed reporters to the health unit. The health unit for its part will not report how many individuals have died at long-term care or retirement facilities, citing privacy concerns.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, and 13 people have died from the disease in Lambton County. Another 45 people have recovered.

At least six of the 10 deaths can be tied to the outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home, the health unit said in an update Sunday. The number of infected at that facility grew by one on Saturday to 22 cases among the staff and residents.

Lambton County reported the region's second COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility.

One staff member has tested positive for coronavirus at Lambton Meadowview Villa. The facility is home to 125 people and employs almost 200 staff members.

Bluewater Health and Lambton Public Health announced a new COVID-19 Assessment Clinic in Petrolia, along with increased testing at the Sarnia location and an enhanced mobile testing unit for those with limited mobility.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported Wednesday that 29 people in the region have tested positive for COVID-19. One person has died and 12 people have recovered.

Of the 25 people who have tested positive for the disease, not one person is currently in hospital. Those diagnosed are recovering at home.

About 662 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.

During a Thursday briefing, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health Dr. David Colby said the region is currently conducting approximately 60 tests every day. Colby said the region has no shortage of testing kits at the moment.

Chatham-Kent Health Alliance president and CEO Lori Marshall said the region plans on conducting more testing, adding that more test kits will be coming.