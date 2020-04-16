CBC Windsor April 16 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening at long-term care homes

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex on Thursday, and one additional person has died from the disease, totalling in 17 deaths in the community.

A female in her 80s has passed away in hospital.

The woman was not a member of a long-term care home or retirement community — a significant distinction considering the inflation of positive cases seen in those facilities for our region. Ten people who have died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex were residents at long-term care or retirement homes and roughly 30 per cent of all cases are in those residents.

As many as nine facilities have experienced an outbreak since the pandemic began, though two homes have been cleared.

Overnight, Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens was added to that list after one resident there tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is an active surveillance strategy that is there," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health.

Ahmed said that includes twice daily temperature checks and symptoms checks, but that staff shortages and funding shortages to these facilities could be behind some of the outbreaks.

The influx of positive cases — especially at Country Village Homes in Woodslee which now reports 61 positive COVID-19 residents — is largely due to an increase in testing.

A directive to increase testing at long-term care homes came over the weekend from the provincial government, according Ahmed, medical officer of health.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for April 16:

CBC News has learned that four people have died at Heron Terrace Long Term Care Community, two people have died at Lifetimes on Riverside, and at least two people have died at Country Village Homes.

However, Country Village Homes would not provide CBC News with an update April 15 on how many residents have died from COVID-19 there, and directed reporters to the health unit. The health unit for its part will not report how many individuals have died at long-term care or retirement facilities, citing privacy concerns.

County Village Homes has been hit far worse by the pandemic. The Woodslee facility reported having 61 residents and 19 staff members testing positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

"We tested pretty much everyone in the homes," said Ahmed. "As a result of that, we will be doing more testing in many of these homes ... to make sure we are able to diagnose these cases early in our community."

Early detection of these cases helps to ensure they are isolated and the spread is limited to other residents, said Ahmed.

"It spreads like wildfire and if one person is positive it leads to more cases."

Here's what's happening in our area:

Windsor hospital sees most COVID-19 patients on ventilators outside of GTA

Windsor Regional Hospital has the most patients on ventilators in critical care with COVID-19 in Ontario, outside of the Toronto-area.

Right now, 11 people are on ventilators in Windsor who are being treated for the coronavirus. WRH CEO David Musyj describes the overall COVID-19 situation in hospital as "relatively stable."

"We're well equipped and we've increased our critical care capacity," said Musyj. "From a ventilation point of view, we're OK."

The number of COVID-19 positive patients at WRH is in the mid-20s, which has remained steady for the last few days and has fluctuated in recent weeks.

19 low-risk offenders at South West Detention Centre granted early release

Nineteen low-risk offenders that were close to the end of their sentences have been released from the South West Detention Centre to keep the jail population down during the pandemic, said the office of the Solicitor General.

They announced on March 20, that they would be using longer-term temporary absences to allow the early release of low-risk offenders who were near the end of their sentence.

According to the ministry, the inmates would have had 30 days or less left on their jail term.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and another person has died due to the disease.

Eleven people have died from the disease in Lambton County and 35 people have recovered.

At least six of the ten deaths can be tied to the outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home, the health unit said in an update Sunday. The number of infected at that facility grew by one on Saturday to 22 cases among the staff and residents.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported Wednesday that 25 people in the region have tested positive for COVID-19. One person has died and 11 people have recovered.

Of the 25 people who have tested positive for the disease, not one person is currently in hospital. Those diagnosed are recovering at home.

About 662 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.