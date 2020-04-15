CBC Windsor's April 15 COVID-19 update: 16 people have died, 59 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported there are now 408 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community — an addition of 59 cases since Tuesday.

The health unit reported three people have died due to the disease caused by the virus on Tuesday, totalling 16 deaths in the region.

A male and female in their 80s and another individual in their 70s died, said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health. These individuals were not connected to long-term care or retirement homes.

Ten deaths have occurred in people at long-term care and retirement homes to date. Six of those facilities in Windsor-Essex are currently experiencing an outbreak.

"We have seen the number of cases going up in those facilities and also some positive news," said Ahmed, adding that outbreaks at The Village at St. Clair and Riverside Place have been "resolved" according to the health unit.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update for April 15:

Screening at long-term care and retirement homes has been increased, said Ahmed, which is also a reason for the spike in confirmed cases seen Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It is a result of our active screening ... we tested pretty much everyone in the homes," said Ahmed. "As a result of that, we will be doing more testing in many of these homes ... to make sure we are able to diagnose these cases early in our community."

Early detection of these cases helps to ensure they are isolated and the spread is limited to other residents, said Ahmed.

"It spreads like wildfire and if one person is positive it leads to more cases."

Here's what's happening in our area:

Two people charged by OPP for holding a gathering of more than 5 people

Essex County OPP in Leamington have charged two people for failing to comply with an emergency order by hosting a gathering of more than five people.

According to a Tuesday media release, Leamington OPP officers responded to two separate reports on April 9 of gatherings of more than five people at residences on Wigle Street and Satinwood Crescent.

"Through investigation it was determined that a number of persons present at each location were not residents of that address," reads an excerpt from the same media release.

As per the current order issued under the provincial Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, organized public events, social gatherings and even religious or ceremonial gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, and another person has died due to the disease.

Eleven people have died from the disease in Lambton County and 35 people have recovered.

The health unit said their investigations linked some of the cases to group travel to Europe while others are linked to family and faith gatherings and some transmission happened in occupational settings.

Six of the ten deaths can be tied to the outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home, the health unit said in an update Sunday. The number of infected at that facility grew by one on Saturday to 22 cases among the staff and residents.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported Monday that 25 people in the region have tested positive for COVID-19. One person has died and seven people have recovered.

Of the 25 people who have tested positive for the disease, not one person is currently in hospital. Those diagnosed are recovering at home.

About 550 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.