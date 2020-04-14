CBC Windsor's April 14 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will provide an update Tuesday morning on COVID-19 for our area.

WATCH| The health unit's COVID-19 update at 9 a.m.:

On Monday, the health unit reported 314 COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex. Eight people have died and 23 people have recovered from the disease caused by the virus.

There continues to be outbreak situations at seven long-term care and retirement facilities in Windsor-Essex County.

Here's what's happening in our area:

Following reports of a worker at the McDonald's at 3354 Dougall Ave. had tested positive for COVID-19 the health unit said it would "not confirm the identity of individual cases within the community."

The health unit conducts an investigation for all confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"Anyone who is identified as a close contact and at risk for COVID-19 through close contact will be contacted by WECHU," the health unit's Sunday release read.

It also said there is no evidence the virus is transmitted through food and that takeout food and delivery are good options for meals as it maintains physical distancing.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 118 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. Ten people have died from the disease in Lambton County and 20 people have recovered.

The health unit said their investigations linked some of the cases to group travel to Europe while others are linked to family and faith gatherings and some transmission happened in occupational settings.

Six of the ten deaths can be tied to the outbreak at the Landmark Village retirement home, the health unit said in an update Sunday. The number of infected at that facility grew by one on Saturday to 22 cases among the staff and residents.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Pubic Health reported Monday that 25 people in the region have tested positive for COVID-19. One person has died and seven people have recovered.

Of the 25 people who have tested positive for the disease, not one person is currently in hospital. Those diagnosed are recovering at home.

About 550 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent.