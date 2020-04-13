CBC Windsor's April 13 COVID-19 update: 314 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) issued a COVID-19 update on Monday afternoon, confirming 314 cases across the region. The health unit reported 311 total cases on Sunday.

To date, eight people have died of coronavirus across Windsor-Essex, and 23 cases have been deemed resolved.

More than 2,350 people have been tested for COVID-19, and there are 266 tests still pending.

WECHU has also reported outbreaks at seven long-term care and retirement homes in the region, with one outbreak resolved as of April 9. Of the region's eight total deaths, the health unit confirmed that four are connected to long-term care or retirement homes.

The health unit's daily video updates have been postponed for the long weekend, and will resume on Tuesday.

Here's what else is happening in our area:

Sarnia-Lambton cases

Lambton Public Health confirmed 118 cases of COVID-19 as of 8 p.m. on April 12, logging 10 deaths in total.

More than 780 Lambton County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 144 tests still pending.

There is currently only one institution with a COVID-19 outbreak in Lambton County: Landmark Village. The long-term care home has 23 confirmed cases, with seven staff and 16 residents having tested positive for COVID-19.

Six of the region's 10 deaths were linked to Landmark Village.

Additionally, 20 people have recovered from coronavirus in the region.

Chatham-Kent numbers

Chatham-Kent Public Health confirmed 25 cases of COVID-19 in the region. One person has died from coronavirus.

Approximately 550 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, with 78 tests still pending.

Additionally, seven people have recovered from coronavirus in the region.