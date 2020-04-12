CBC Windsor's April 12 COVID-19 update: Over 300 positive cases now detected in Windsor-Essex County

311 people in Windsor-Essex County have now tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

It is reporting eight deaths and 23 resolved cases.

The health unit said 2,293 tests have been administered and 300 of those are still pending

There continues to be outbreak situations at seven long-term care facilities in the region.

Easter festivities

Since Sunday is a holiday devoted to families, the health unit suggests parents watch how their children are feeling about changes to their day-to-day lives because of the pandemic.

They're offering some key principles to help parents help their kids:

Stay calm: Children will recognize when you are stressed or anxious.

Children will recognize when you are stressed or anxious. Keep it simple and clear: Tell them what they can do to keep themselves safe.

Tell them what they can do to keep themselves safe. Listen: Pay attention to what they are saying about their thoughts and feelings.

Pay attention to what they are saying about their thoughts and feelings. Keep information age-appropriate: Follow their lead and don't over or under-complicate your message.

Follow their lead and don't over or under-complicate your message. Limit news and media exposure: Turn off the TV and limit screen time.

Turn off the TV and limit screen time. Establish a flexible routine: Structure is important but be prepared for changes in plans.

The health unit recommends children between the ages of five and 17 get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily and up to 180 minutes for children under five.

"If parents have concerns that their child may be struggling with their mental health, they should pay attention to changes in the child's behaviour or emotions, such as angry outbursts or depressed mood, that last most of the day or for a longer period of time," said the health unit's Sunday update.

"If children share with their parents that they feel sad or anxious a lot or express thoughts of hurting themselves they should seek help from a mental health professional."

Here's what's happening in our area:

COVID-19 forces Windsor couple to close business less than one week after becoming new owners

Sarnia-Lambton

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported eight further positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with a total of 115 confirmed. They said ten people have died because of the virus and 15 people have recovered.

Lambton Public Health said there have been 681 tests administered in the community and 88 of those tests are still pending.

Meanwhile, positive cases at the Landmark Village retirement home continue to grow. Health officials said there's one new case at the facility, bringing the total number of infected staff and residents to 23. Six of the ten deaths can be tied to the outbreak at that home, according to the health unit.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham-Kent saw their number of positive cases grow by six on Sunday to 25.

One person has died because of COVID-19 in the region and seven have recovered and there are currently no confirmed cases for which somebody is in hospital, according to Chatham Kent Public Health.

They said there have been 503 tests administered in the region for COVID-19 and 86 are still pending.