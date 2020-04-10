CBC Windsor's April 10 COVID-19 update: 8 people have now died in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported Friday there are 290 cases of COVID-19 in our region and an eight person has died from the disease caused by the virus.

According to a press release, a woman in her 80s passed away on April 9 after spending several days in hospital. No further details were given about the woman, out of respect for her family.

Eight people have died from COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and at least four of those individuals were in long-term care or retirement homes in the community.

As of Friday, seven long-term care or retirement facilities are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, after the situation at Riverside Place became "resolved" according to the health unit's website.

These are the long-term care and retirement facilities in Windsor-Essex which are facing a COVID-19 outbreak as of April 10. (Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)

The health unit reported that 23 people have recovered from COVID-19.

In Windsor-Essex, 2,088 have been tested for COVID-19 and 249 tests are pending.

Officials reminded residents Thursday that although it is a holiday weekend, people should be physically distancing themselves from anyone who does not live in their own home.

"Anyone who doesn't live inside your home, seeing them, having them over can increase your risk of exposure," said chief medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. "We are still recommending people shouldn't be getting together."

The health unit's daily video updates have been postponed for the long weekend, and will resume on Tuesday. But the health unit is still providing the public with updated information.

Guidelines and recommendations about COVID-19 can be found on the health unit's website.

Here's what's happening in our area:

Windsor McDonald's employee tests positive

An employee at a Windsor, Ont. McDonald's location has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, an employee at the 3354 Dougall Ave. location reported that they had tested positive for the disease caused by the virus.

External communications manager for corporate relations, Ryma Boussoufa, said local health authorities confirmed the report to McDonald's Canada.

Fines issued for COVID-19 infractions

Windsor police say they have issued a ticket to a man who failed to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

It was issued April 7 in the City of Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens Tweeted that the ticket came with a $750 fine.

Chatham-Kent police say two residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been issued orders, after they allegedly failed to self-quarantine at home.

This order is issued by a medical officer of health under the province's Health Protection and Promotion Act when a communicable disease poses an imminent health risk to the public.

The medical officer of health can enforce the quarantine of an infected person, under the act. If the individual doesn't comply, the order can result in a fine of $5,000 for each day or occurrence of breach of the order.

A Sarnia man was also issued a ticket for failing to self-isolate after travelling.

Sarnia-Lambton outbreak

The health unit in Sarnia-Lambton reported 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Nine people have died from the disease in Lambton County and 11 people have recovered.

Landmark Village seniors' home in Sarnia, Ont. is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak with at least 21 confirmed cases in residents or staff members at the facility as of Wednesday. Four residents there have died.

Chatham-Kent cases

Chatham-Kent Public Health reports there are 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one person in that community has died.

Four of those 17 people who were diagnosed have made a full recovery.