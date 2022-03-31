COVID-19 indicators show increased virus activity in Windsor-Essex

In its weekly epidemiology report, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting increased COVID-19 activity in the region following March break travel and loosening restrictions across Ontario.

Indicators such as high-risk case rates, wastewater data, hospitalizations and outbreaks among high-risk settings have all showed the virus is more prominent than it was the week before.

While these indicators have also been trending upward elsewhere in Ontario, Windsor-Essex continues to be in the top five heath regions across the province for high-risk cases.

"This is the first time since about the beginning of March where we've seen a consistent increase of our hospitalizations in Windsor-Essex," said Ramsey D'Souza, manager of epidemiology at WECHU.

"At the same time, we are also seeing an increase in the province of Ontario."

The number of people who are dying locally due to the disease has remained relatively unchanged in recent weeks, according to WECHU. There have also been new ICU admissions, after having none the week prior.

"The point I think worth emphasizing is hospitalizations are up and the number of people in the intensive care unit is up and those are two strong indicators that disease activity in the community is increasing," said acting medical officer of health Dr Shanker Nesathurai.

Nesathurai said public health remains concerned about the burden of disease in the community and is asking the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves and to continue following public health measurers such as masking and social distancing.

On Thursday, 102 new high-risk cases were reported by WECHU. These cases are among those eligible for a PCR test in Ontario.

There are also 36 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including two people in intensive care.

There are 16 outbreaks, including at six long-term care or retirement homes, three hospital units, and seven community settings.

The uptick in COVID-19 indicators do not entirely come as a surprise, said Nesathurai, given the recent March break period when more people may have been travelling, and due to loosened public health measures across Ontario.

Outbreaks have also increased locally in high-risk areas such as agricultural settings, long-term care or retirement homes and other congregate living spaces.

WECHU said there are likely many more cases that have gone underreported due to testing changes limiting the availability of a COVID-19 test, which began earlier this year.

