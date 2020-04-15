Windsor-Essex COVID-19 town hall to offer update, answer residents' questions

The City of Windsor's mayor and health-care leaders are hosting a town hall at noon Wednesday to answer the public's questions about COVID-19.

Mayor Drew Dilkens said he'd be there to provide an update and answer questions, along with Gary McNamara, warden of the County of Essex, Windsor Essex County Health Unit's medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed and officials with Windsor Regional Hospital, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Erie Shores HealthCare.

You can watch the live town hall update at Windsor Regional Hospital's Facebook page.

Or tune in here at 12:00 p.m. on April 15:

WATCH| A COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex town hall live at 12 p.m.:

The virtual town hall comes as the region saw 408 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our community — an addition of 59 cases since Tuesday.

The health unit reported three people have died due to the disease caused by the virus on Tuesday, totalling 16 deaths in the region.

Erie Shore Healthcare announced Wednesday it would open a COVID-19 assessment centre within the hospital, starting Thursday April 16.

More to come.