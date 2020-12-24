Processing of COVID-19 tests in Windsor may start next month: Health unit

Windsor-Essex is a step closer to seeing COVID-19 tests processed locally, according to the health unit's top doctor.

Medical Laboratories of Windsor was approved to process swabs in early October, with the expectation that the equipment would arrive in December.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said on Wednesday that the machines are here and he's had an initial conversation with the company.

The lab is in the process of calibration and making sure everything is working, he said.

"They hope to have their machines ready for ... testing sometime in January," he said at the health unit's regular media briefing.

"I don't have a specific date but hopefully that would help the community by having all these machines available locally," he said.

Currently, tests performed within the health unit are sent to a lab in London.

The pandemic has escalated dramatically since the fall, with just under 1,300 cases of COVID-19 active in the region as of Thursday.