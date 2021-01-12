COVID-19 outbreak declared at Essex-Windsor EMS facility

A COVID-19 outbreak with two cases has been declared at an Essex-Windsor EMS facility.

In a statement, the Essex-Windsor EMS said that there is no interaction between paramedics and patients at the facility affected.

"The employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at this facility are recovering at home and had no contact with patients or the public," the statement said. "All Essex-Windsor EMS facilities are subject to heightened cleaning and disinfection practices."

In addition to those cases, eight paramedics have separately tested positive for COVID-19. The ambulance service says the cases are a result of community transmission.

"There is absolutely no evidence of patient-to-paramedic or paramedic-to-patient transmission of the virus," the statement said.

In total, 10 paramedics are sick with the disease.

There are currently 45 COVID-19 outbreaks within Windsor-Essex, including two at Windsor Regional Hospital, 21 at seniors' homes and 19 at workplaces.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared last week at the Windsor Police Service.