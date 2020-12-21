Charges laid over event with more than 50 people in Chatham-Kent

Several charges have been laid in southwestern Ontario in recent days over alleged violations of COVID-19 rules.

In Chatham-Kent, someone has been charged with holding an event with more than 50 people.

Officials said in a statement that the charge was laid on Friday and stems from a complaint about an event in the Dresden area. The charge carries a fine of up to $10,000.

In Leamington on Saturday night, Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint about a gathering.

Officers observed more than 10 people in a building, according to a news release, and a 37-year-old was charged.

Meanwhile, the City of Windsor said in a statement Monday three business were charged over the last week as a result of a bylaw enforcement blitz, including one business that did not have a safety plan, and another that was open despite being a non-essential business.