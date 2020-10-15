CBC Windsor October 15 COVID-19 update: Here's what's happening today
One new case reported for the region Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported one new COVID-19 cases for the region Thursday. The new case was acquired through community spread.
There are now 61 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex.
Currently, one agri-farm workplace in Kingsville and a construction site in Lakeshore remain in outbreak.
COVID cases in Lambton Kent school board
Two schools in the Lambton Kent District School Board are reporting COVID-19 cases.
Bright's Grove Public School and Colonel Cameron Public School each reported one case Thursday.
The two schools remain open.
How and where to book a COVID-19 test
Walk-in tests for the novel coronavirus are no longer available in the province. Anyone in Ontario who needs to get a COVID-19 test will have to book an appointment at an assessment centre or select pharmacies.
According to the province, those looking to book a test at an assessment centre should do so only if they:
- Have a symptom of COVID-19.
- Have a high-risk exposure to someone who has the virus as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app.
- Are a resident or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak.
- Reside or work in long-term care home.
- Are visiting a long-term care home.
- Reside or work in homeless shelter.
- Are an international student that has passed their 14-day quarantine period.
- Are a farm worker.
- Require a COVID-19 test for international travel clearance.
- Self-Identify as Indigenous.
- Resident or worker in other congregate living settings and institutions.
Windsor Regional Hospital is operating two assessment centres — one at the hospital's Ouellette Campus and one at St. Clair College's Sportsplex.
People can no longer walk-in for testing at these facilities, and instead will have to book an appointment online here, or get assistance by calling 519-973-4443. Those sites are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Erie Shores HealthCare is also operating an assessment centre under the same criteria as Windsor Regional Hospital.
Those looking to book a test at Erie Shores Healthcare can do so online here or call 519-326-2373 extension 4263. The assessment centre in Leamington is open every day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Asymptomatic testing is currently available at three Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Windsor.
The person must also fall under one of five categories:
- Living, working in or visiting a long-term care facility.
- Residing or volunteering at a shelter.
- Have been given a clearance for international travel.
- An international student travelling into the country to start school after the 14-day isolation period ends.
- An Indigenous person.
For more information or to find a testing site closest to you, visit Ontario's COVID-19 testing website.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton
Lambton Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday. There have been a total of 351 cases in Lambton County, three are currently active.
Twenty-five people have died over the course of the pandemic in the region.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
There are currently no active cases in the region. In total there have been 371 cases in Chatham-Kent with three deaths.
