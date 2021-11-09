The reopening of the U.S. land border for non-essential travel means Windsorites will finally get chance to take in Detroit sports games once again.

Fans will have their first opportunity to take advantage of the big-league action the city has to offer on Tuesday night when the Red Wings have a home game against the Edmonton Oilers.

But one huge Red Wings fan — Heather Petrie, who calls herself the Wing Nut — won't be there.

Petrie attended 245 consecutive Red Wings home games before the pandemic hit.

She's not looking to start up that streak again, though she may take in a game later this month. That's because of a controversial requirement at the Canadian border that could add hundreds of dollars to the evening's tab.

Travellers returning to the country must show a negative COVID-19 molecular test such as a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test that was taken within 72 hours before their return.

"The second they drop the testing requirement, I have my sign made, I have my costume ready, I have my wig brushed, I will be there, as soon as I can be there with bells on, but until I can find a way to affordably get tested, if that's going to be the requirement, I'm just keeping my fingers, toes and eyes crossed," she said.

Petrie said the test, which can be taken on either side of the border if your trip is less than 72 hours long, is "pointless" for people taking short trips.

The concourse at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is seen in a 2017 file photo. (Paul Sancya/The Associated Press)

Spencer Ambrosius, the Wings' vice-president of ticket sales, said that Canadians make up a large chunk of the team's fanbase.

"Any given game we'll have up to 1,000 on average coming down to Little Caesars Arena from across the [Detroit] River, and then certain games we'll have several thousand, depending on who we're playing," he said.

In a bid to lure back Canadian fans and make it more convenient for them, the Red Wings are offering PCR tests on site at a reduced cost of $85 US. Canadians can receive their test on the concourse at the arena when they attend the game.

"You will get the results emailed to you before the game is over, so that on your return trip, it'll all synch right up with your app that you can show at the border," he said.

He said it was "the best solution for now," though they hope it doesn't become a long-term need.

Since the result is valid for three days, Ambrosius pointed out a fan who gets tested tonight could use the same result to return after Thursday's home game against Washington.