COVID-19 assessment centre for migrant farm workers closing as cases among population climb

A COVID-19 testing centre targeted at migrant farm workers in southwestern Ontario is closing Thursday, even though the number of cases among those workers continues to climb.

Leamington, Ont. hospital Erie Shores HealthCare began the initiative on June 9, aimed at stemming the spread of the disease among temporary foreign workers who live and work together in close quarters.

The testing centre at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre has been open for nine days, and tested more than 750 workers, according to a news release. However, the goal was to test the roughly 8,000 migrant workers in the region and officials say they are closing due to poor turnout.

"This initiative expanded access to COVID testing to workers within the agri-food sector, doing what we could to break down some of the barriers to testing that previously existed," said Dr. Ross Moncur, chief of staff and interim CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare, in a media release.

If demand increases, the facility could reopen.

The news of the closure comes days after Mexico decided not to send any more workers under the temporary workers program to Canada, following the deaths of two men. Officials say they want clarity around what happened before nearly 5,000 more workers are sent to Canada.

A 31-year-old and a 24-year-old both died due to COVID-19, after contracting the disease while in Canada. The men worked at different farms in the Essex County region.

To date, roughly 350 migrant workers in the region have tested positive for the disease, with new cases being reported daily by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

Low turnout at testing facility could be due to fear

The owner of one Essex County farm, who had taken advantage of the testing facility for his own workers, said he is upset by the "lack of action" by other agricultural business owners to protect their staff — particularly temporary foreign workers — against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many workers were nervous to be tested because they were afraid if they were not able to work, they would not be paid, said Aaron Hamer, president and CEO of Highline Produce Ltd in Leamington, Ont.

If they raise their voices, the employer can get rid of them because the employer has all the power... - Syed Hussan, Migrant Workers Alliance for Change

"We at Highline had identified that as a possible disincentive to identify that they have symptoms or to be comfortable being off work because they're not making money," said Hamer.

"So we've pledged to all of our employees that we will make sure that they're made whole, financially."

Hamer is urging other owners to do the same.

An advocate for temporary foreign workers said these individuals deserve to have the protection that would be afforded with permanent resident status — an idea Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday his government was considering.

Health officials say many temporary foreign workers in Canada may be hesitant to access public health care because of cultural differences or fear they may not get paid. (CBC News)

Syed Hussan, with the Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, said right now these workers are not in a position to speak up if they're concerned about their health and safety.

"If they raise their voices, the employer can get rid of them because the employer has all the power, so the immediate comprehensive solution is permanent resident status today," said Hussan.

"That's the one-stop solution that transfers power and gives workers the ability to protect themselves, rather than housing regulations and inspections, which must happen. But we need a solution that gives people the ability to save themselves today."

Hussan contends most farms that employ migrant workers are large businesses — not family operations — and they can afford to provide better conditions for employees without needing governments to help pay the bill.

Calls for mandatory testing

Premier Doug Ford is resisting calls for mandatory testing of migrant farm workers in Essex County — a call the provincial government would have to make similar to the testing they ordered in the province's long-term care homes.

The overall surge of cases in the migrant worker population has held back the Windsor-Essex area from moving into Stage 2 of reopening this week.

"I can't go and force anyone to go get tested. We need their cooperation," said the premier.

Our health care system is very different than in Mexico. Some may not have come into contact with a health-care provider and fear and apprehension comes into play, - Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health in Windsor-Essex

"They're working hard, and we look forward to seeing more people getting tested. Testing is right in the heart of the growing area."

Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist at the University of Toronto, agrees mandatory testing would be too heavy-handed.

"I understand that the take-up rates are very low," said Bowman. He said if officials want turnout to improve, they need to understand why people don't want to be tested. "If you had mobile units and you were to really try to assess what it is people are concerned about and maybe some kind of assurance that if people are positive what will happen," he said.

WATCH | Ford said workers shouldn't be blamed for outbreaks:

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the region can’t follow in the footsteps of others and loosen restrictions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Ford was quick to say people shouldn’t blame the workers for outbreaks. 1:35

"They could lose income, and it's not clear what happens to them if they're positive, and again, there may be cultural factors here that really do have to be respected," said Bowman.

Those cultural factors are something Windsor-Essex's medical officer of health has noted as well.

"Our health care system is very different than in Mexico, some may not have come into contact with a health care provider and fear and apprehension comes into play," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Ahmed said the needs for these workers are different than other people in the community, and officials need to recognize that and have a plan to accommodate.

The doctor has made short-term recommendations to various levels of government about improving living and working conditions, and is also pushing for more long-term solutions from a public health standpoint.